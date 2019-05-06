NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency is one of the key factors expected to trigger market growth in the upcoming years. Rickets is often caused due to vitamin D deficiency in the body due to less exposure to the sun, dark skin, and the lack of vitamin D in the diet. Several programs are being initiated for creating public awareness about the health issues associated with vitamin D deficiency including rickets. Such rising awareness programs are further expected to boost the global rickets treatment market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the rickets treatment market will register a CAGR of nearly 6% by 2023.



Market Overview



Growing awareness about vitamin D deficiency



The increasing number of awareness programs are leading to the increasing diagnosis of the conditions caused by the deficiency of vitamin D, which, in turn, leading to the increasing use of supplements and drugs for the treatment.



Availability of substitute treatment options



Alternative therapies have a higher perceived value than the drugs, thereby the availability of substitute treatment options acts as a challenge to the growth of the global rickets treatment market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. The advent of biologics is encouraging companies to develop biological therapies, especially for the treatment of rare diseases. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



