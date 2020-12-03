The Ridge Ohio Partners with iHeartMedia to Launch Brief Podcast Spots to be Featured During the Bill Cunningham Show

The Ridge will have (3) separate podcast snippets running throughout the perennially popular and highly pertinent Bill Cunningham Show (over 245,000 monthly downloads). Each snippet will feature a slightly different message and purpose but each of them will highlight the concept of "Giving the Gift of Recovery" this holiday season while showcasing how The Ridge "champions excellence" in addiction treatment. The content spots are scheduled to begin running November 30 th and will be integrated into Cunningham's show throughout the remainder of the year, as The Ridge and its staff continue their quest to help their clients discover Recovery for Life®.

"Our main goal is to change lives. We don't want repeat clients at The Ridge."

Jessica Sellar - Outreach Director at The Ridge Ohio

About The Ridge Ohio

Residential addiction treatment center located just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. With only 16 beds, clients find the highest level of dedicated clinical and personal care available in the Midwest. Clients have the option of private or semi-private rooms, and access to a variety of premium amenities. The goal of each client is wholeness: mind, body, spirit. The Joint Commission recognized The Ridge's quality of clinical programming and awarded the facility the Gold Seal of Approval for standards regarded as the most rigorous in the industry.

Information on Partnering with The Ridge Ohio

Information regarding availability, the facility, insurance verification, and/or admissions process can be found on The Ridge website or by calling 513-438-4048 to speak directly with a representative of The Ridge 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To learn more about partnering with The Ridge please contact the Outreach Director Jessica Sellar using the information below:

(513) 441-9042

[email protected]

