The Ridge Opens New Drug and Alcohol Treatment Facility to Battle Rising Addiction Rates

"Substance abuse was getting worse before 2020," said Dr. Marc Whitsett, Addictionologist and Medical Director at The Ridge, "but the pandemic forced those behaviors to skyrocket. The need for effective addiction treatment is escalating, and we're thrilled that we can enhance our ability to help."

Throughout 2020, hospitals and treatment facilities saw record increases in substance abuse and death by overdose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 13 percent increase in substance use to handle stress during the pandemic's summer months, along with an 18 percent increase in overdoses across the country compared to the previous year. But the stigma surrounding residential treatment for substance abuse disorder has kept many individuals from seeking help.

The Ridge is facing this challenge head-on with the advancements that its new building has to offer. With 16 rooms available in its current building, The Ridge will add 6 more private suites to its new facility, providing privacy and anonymity for those who want to seek treatment without recognition. Situated on 51 acres of wooded land, the high-end facility features a business center and private recreation area to accompany the other health-centered amenities that The Ridge utilizes to foster recovery.

The new facility also contains a medically supervised detox center, which will allow those in the beginning stages of recovery battling substance use disorders to detoxify under the expertise of The Ridge's physicians and nurses.

"The new facility is going to be something special," said Whitsett. "We're really excited that we are able to help more people move down the path of recovery so they can restore their lives."

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ee_qetw_LCM

About The Ridge Ohio

Residential addiction treatment center located just outside of Cincinnati, Ohio. With only 16 beds, clients find the highest level of dedicated clinical and personal care available in the Midwest. Clients have the option of private or semi-private rooms, and access to a variety of premium amenities. The goal of each client is wholeness: mind, body, spirit. The Joint Commission recognized The Ridge's quality of clinical programming and awarded the facility the Gold Seal of Approval for standards regarded as the most rigorous in the industry.

Information on Partnering with The Ridge Ohio

Information regarding availability, the facility, insurance verification, and/or admissions process can be found on The Ridge website or by calling 513-438-4048 to speak directly with a representative of The Ridge 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To learn more about partnering with The Ridge please contact the Outreach Director Jessica Sellar using the information below:

(513) 441-9042

[email protected]

