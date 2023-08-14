The Ridge RTC Partners with Magellan Healthcare to Expand Access to Teen Mental Health Services

MILTON, N.H., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ridge RTC, a prominent teen residential mental health facility, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Magellan Healthcare, a renowned provider of behavioral health services. This collaboration signifies a significant stride in expanding access to high-quality mental health treatment for teenagers. By joining forces with Magellan Healthcare, The Ridge can extend its transformative programs to a wider range of individuals, empowering them on their path to improved well-being.

This partnership allows The Ridge RTC to provide comprehensive mental health services to a larger number of teenagers in need. The Ridge's commitment to therapy, structured routines, and enhanced supervision will be bolstered by the resources and support offered by Magellan Healthcare. Through this collaboration, more young individuals can access the specialized programs and resources they require to overcome mental health challenges.

Situated in southeastern New Hampshire, The Ridge RTC strategically offers a serene and picturesque setting for individuals seeking residential mental health treatment. Surrounded by the natural beauty of the region, the facility provides a peaceful environment that promotes healing and renewal. Amidst lush landscapes and rolling hills, The Ridge offers a therapeutic escape from the demands of everyday life.

In addition to its existing location, The Ridge RTC is expanding its reach with a second facility soon to be opened in the beautiful state of Maine. Mirroring the commitment of the original location, this new facility will provide exceptional mental health treatment for teenagers. The serene surroundings and peaceful atmosphere create an ideal environment for growth, reflection, and transformation. Known for its breathtaking scenery, lush forests, and abundance of outdoor activities, Maine provides a tranquil backdrop that complements their holistic approach to treatment.

"We are excited to collaborate with Magellan Healthcare," said Ken Kosza, CEO of Altior Healthcare. "This partnership allows us to reach more teenagers in need of mental health support and provide them with the highest level of care. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of young individuals."

The Ridge RTC takes pride in being a part of Altior Healthcare , a leading provider of comprehensive mental health and academic support programs. If you or a loved one is facing challenges related to mental health or academics and requires short-term or long-term assistance, Altior Healthcare is here to help. Their compassionate and dedicated concierge admissions team is available to provide personalized guidance in finding the perfect program that meets your specific needs. Reach out to them without hesitation for the support and assistance you deserve on your journey towards improved well-being.

For more information, please visit The Ridge RTC or contact them directly at 866-521-3997.

