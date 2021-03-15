The Right Choice Heating and Air, Full-Service HVAC Experts Now Offering Financial Incentives to Replace Older Units

DALLAS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Right Choice Heating and Air has been servicing a broad portfolio of multi-family apartment building customers since 2016. The company has installed thousands of systems since the program started in 2016 in this type of structure. Under the Oncor program, qualifying customers can upgrade their HVAC systems with 16 SEER energy-efficient equipment—with up to 80% of the cost covered.

Participating property owners have found that making this move helps save them, and their tenants, a great deal of money. The resulting low electrical bills become a positive selling point for prospective renters. The operating savings helps boost the value of the property as well.

"We're very excited to be making this program available to our customers," said Daniel Elad, President for The Right Choice Heating and Air. "Air conditioning in Texas is a must, but it can pull an amazing amount of power from the grid. Heating costs are just as significant for Texans not accustomed to colder weather. When older equipment is replaced with new energy-efficient units, homeowners can save as much as $125 per month, depending upon the age of the equipment."

Upgrading HVAC systems benefit everyone. To this end, The Right Choice Heating and Air has long served as the most reliable, cost-effective, safe and responsible company to install new systems. It encourages customers to install high-efficiency A/C units that perform to the new, preferred standards—saving homeowners and commercial real estate owners and managers a significant amount of money. There are considerable incentives from Oncor to upgrade existing systems. Changing outdated units is surprisingly cost-effective.

"For many years, The Right Choice Heating and Air has been serving customers in Dallas, Fort Worth, and surrounding areas for all of their heating, air conditioning, and insulation services," Daniel added. "Our company prides itself on honesty and reliability, and we make sure that all of our customers are completely satisfied throughout the entirety of our work process."

The Right Choice Heating and Air also offer extended maintenance and service programs to all its customers, including Asure, CoolCare, and The Right Choice Heating and Air Club membership. With maintenance plans and extended warranty options, it offers programs that work for everyone and every budget to save customers save both time and energy.

For more information, go to https://therightchoicetexas.com/ and https://www.takealoadofftexas.com.

