The Right Earbuds for Lady Girls -- Baseus AirNora 2

News provided by

Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

09 Jun, 2023, 13:00 ET

Baseus AirNora 2 is Winner of the iF DESIGN AWARD 2023.

HONG KONG, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading consumer electronics brand Baseus' new exclusive earbuds, the AirNora 2, have won the 2023 iF Design Award, the Oscars of industrial design.

The charging case, with its candy-colored velvet texture, is not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical. It comes equipped with a built-in mirror, making it an ideal companion for ladies who need a quick makeup touch-up on the go. Furthermore, the earphones themselves are incredibly lightweight, providing a comfortable and barely-there feel -- Make-up Mirror Wireless Earbuds for Lady Girl.

Continue Reading

Exclusive Fit for Women Ear Shape

AirNora 2 is tailored to fit women users' ears, weighing only 0.15oz, and with a  mini-yet-secure design for a snug and secure fit even wearing them for a prolonged period. This attention to detail is crucial, as discomfort or irritation can quickly kill the buzz even with the best features and sound quality.

Smooth & Stable Connection 

Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.3, Baseus AirNora 2 ensures the utmost experience without connection stability issues whether listening to one's favorite song, or having a phone call. According to Baseus, connection stability is crucial as any flaw will ruin the entire experience, no matter how amazing the sound quality or how immersive the experience could be.

In addition, Bluetooth 5.3 offers an instant pairing as quick as the lid is opened after the initial pairing, and reduces power consumption as well.

3D Listening Immersion

The -42dB ANC active noise canceling filters out ambient noise right out of the charging case, whether users' are taking public transportation, in a coffee shop, or anywhere surrounded with unwanted noise. It also features BISA Baseus Intelligent Spacial Audio, a technology self-developed by Baseus providing a concert-like 3D augmented listening immersion as if the entire band were performing right in front.

Moreover, the AirNora 2 of course supports fast charging in an hour, multipoint connection, "find by buds" on Baseus App, a style dedicated to female customers, and a giftable packaging, making it an ideal gift for someone special in your life.

About Baseus

Baseus is a consumer electronics brand founded in 2011 bearing in mind "Simple for More", creating seamlessly practical and aesthetic products for young tech enthusiasts. It integrates design, research and development, as well as production and sales. For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C4T4SYZS

Media Contact:
Name: Roy Liao
Phone: +1 213-512-7063
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Baseus Technology (HK) Co., Ltd

Also from this source

Baseus Launches Its Upgraded Ultra-Slim Laptop Power Bank

Baseus Launched a Top-Safe Charging Station

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.