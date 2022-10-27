The Right Use of Power Institute Chooses Power Positive Award Recipients

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 28, 2022, marks the Fourth Annual BE POWER POSITIVE DAY in the United States. This date was chosen to honor the birthday in 1466 of the Dutch philosopher Disiderius Erasmus, considered one of the greatest scholars of the Northern Renaissance. In 1516 he wrote The Education of a Christian Prince, a curriculum to assure that future kings would rule for the greatest good of their subjects, not themselves. This book argued directly against Machiavelli's The Prince, written three years earlier, which advised rulers on how to maintain and increase power for their own benefit.

Each year The Right Use of Power Institute (RUPI) selects one individual and one organization for their annual Power Positive Award. This year's awardees are Kate Raworth, Senior Associate at Oxford University's Environmental Change Institute, England, and Bioneers, a nonprofit organization co-headquartered in San Francisco, California, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Ms. Raworth is a self-described "renegade economist," creator of the Doughnut economic model based, per Wikipedia, on balancing "essential human needs and planetary boundaries," and co-founder of the Doughnut Economics Action Lab. She argues in understandable layperson's language for the priority of human thriving versus the Western economic gospel of continuous economic growth, which she believes will doom the planet.

Bioneers describes itself at its website (bioneers.org) as "an innovative nonprofit organization that highlights breakthrough solutions for restoring people and planet. Founded in 1990 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, by social entrepreneurs Kenny Ausubel and Nina Simons, … [it acts] as a fertile hub of social and scientific innovators with practical and visionary solutions for the world's most pressing environmental and social challenges." For more information, visit www.rightuseofpower.org.

