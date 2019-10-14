The Rink at Rockefeller Center® Celebrates 83rd Winter Season

The Rink will be open daily from 8:30am until midnight through Easter Sunday (April 12, 2020). Throughout the season, members of the public can drop by anytime without reservations and gain access to the ice on a first-come, first-served basis with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Skate rentals are available or guests can bring their own ice skates.

Originally designed as a temporary attraction to draw visitors to Rockefeller Center's outdoor "sunken plaza," The Rink opened on Christmas Day in 1936, becoming a permanent fixture in 1939. Throughout the proceeding decades, it evolved into one of the city's most legendary landmarks and one of the top visited sites in Manhattan, hosting more than a quarter of a million skaters annually.

SPECIAL WINTERTIME EXPERIENCES

This is the last year to experience exclusive skating and culinary experiences at rink-side restaurants Rock Center Café and The Sea Grill, both of which will close in January 2020 upon the expiration of their lease at Rockefeller Center.

The Sea Grill is one of New York's finest seafood restaurants, and a quintessential destination for holiday dining from Thanksgiving to Christmas. Rock Center Café offers a more casual menu, with all-American dishes perfect for families, from breakfast to late-night.

Featuring front row, floor-to-ceiling views of the rink, the final season's special skating and culinary packages will include The Perfect Start: Breakfast and Skating, Afternoon Tea and Skating, Après Skate, VIP Skating & Dinner and holiday traditions like the popular Breakfast with Santa, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, and more.

In addition, The Rink at Rockefeller Center offers exclusive skating-only packages such as VIP Skate, which allows skaters to bypass the lines and enjoy a first-class experience at the VIP igloo, including reserved skating time, complimentary skate rentals, skate concierges and refreshments. Other skating packages offered include Engagement on Ice, Starlight Skate, First Skate, Season Passes and Cool Workout Classes with JoJo Starbuck.

All packages can be booked in advance, and reservations can be made online at TheRinkatRockCenter.com.

General admission to The Rink is available on a first-come, first-serve basis whenever The Rink is open to the public.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center is located on 5th Avenue between 49th and 50th Streets.

For more information, visit TheRinkatRockCenter.com or call (212) 332-7654.

About The Rink at Rockefeller Center

The Rink at Rockefeller Center is a national treasure recognized throughout the world. It first opened as a temporary attraction on December 25, 1936, becoming a permanent annual attraction in 1939. Since then, it has become known as the premier artificial outdoor skating pond built in New York City, complete with modern amenities: night skating, a heated house for changing skates, and piped-in music. The bronze gilded statue of the Greek legend Prometheus, sculpted by Paul Manship and set in a flowing fountain, looks over The Rink. The annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree stands on the west side of The Rink, a classic symbol of the holidays. Rink-side dining is a quintessential New York experience, at The Sea Grill and Rock Center Café restaurants.

