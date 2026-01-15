The RipTide Car Wash Expands Footprint and Opens 20th Location

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The RipTide Car Wash, a leading express car wash operator backed by LionLight Capital, announces the opening of its 20th location. The newest car wash, at 14965 Old Hickory Blvd. in Nashville, is the company's fifth location in the greater-Nashville area.

RipTide opens 20th location and offers grand opening membership specials. RipTide Car Wash opens newest location at 14965 Old Hickory Blvd, marking the fifth in the Greater Nashville area.

"We are excited to add another location to our Nashville footprint and expand our exceptional service to even more communities within the area. Our A+ team is bringing community values and service to exceed customer expectations," said Chris Gardner, RipTide CEO. "In December, we opened our 19th location in Elizabethton, TN, and we are honored by the strong reception we've received there."

The addition of the Old Hickory Blvd. site and the achievement of this milestone reinforce RipTide's commitment to delivering the best car wash experience, defined by unparalleled service and superior-quality car washes, memberships and customer service.

RipTide's growth is marked by several successful new openings, each contributing to a record-breaking number of customers served in 2025. Newly opened locations include six in Tennessee and five in North Carolina with significant expansion planned for 2026 and beyond.

"The RipTide team has an exceptional culture, and we are focused on continuing to enhance our customers' experience, expand strategically via M&A and new store openings, and invest in operational capabilities," said Claude Burton, Managing Partner of LionLight Capital. "We aspire to be the best-in-class express car wash operator in our geographies and to build an enduring market leader."

Since 2023, RipTide has been partnered with LionLight Capital, which supports the company's vision of scaling its best-in-class car wash operations to service more customers and bring an increased level of experience to the car wash industry.

For more information or to find a RipTide location, visit https://riptidecw.com/locations/

About RipTide Car Wash

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, RipTide Car Wash operates 20 locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Known for its clean facilities, exceptional service, and outstanding membership offerings, RipTide provides an efficient, top-tier car wash experience supported by modern equipment, advanced technology and a passionate team.

About LionLight Capital

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC, LionLight Capital is a growth-focused investment firm that partners with exceptional leadership teams to help build market-leading platforms. LionLight seeks to be an aligned and value-added investor with a long-term approach toward value creation for all stakeholders.

SOURCE The RipTide Car Wash