The RipTide Car Wash Honors Teachers and School Staff with 2nd Annual Free Car Washes Throughout August

All 22 Locations Across Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee Also Hosting School Supply Drives to Support Local Students

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities prepare for a new school year, The RipTide Car Wash is giving back to the educators and school employees for the positive impact they make.

Throughout the month of August, all teachers, administrators, and school staff are invited to receive free car washes at any The RipTide Car Wash location by simply presenting a valid school ID.

The RipTide Car Wash has famous neon tunnels, incredible service and the highest quality car wash. Teachers and school staff get free car washes at all RipTide Car Wash locations throughout August in appreciation of their dedication to students.

With 22 locations across Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee—and many more in development—The RipTide Car Wash is proud to recognize the dedication of educators while supporting the communities it serves.

"We believe teachers and school staff are the backbone of our communities," said Chris Gardner, CEO of The RipTide Car Wash. "They invest countless hours helping students succeed, and this is one small way we can say thank you for everything they do. We received such incredible participation and positivity when we started this initiative last year, that it was unquestionable that we continue the tradition again this August."

In addition to the free washes, every RipTide Car Wash location will serve as a collection site for a Back-to-School Supply Drive throughout August. Community members are encouraged to donate new school items, including notebooks, pencils, art supplies, backpacks, tissues, disinfectant wipes and other classroom essentials. All donations will be distributed to local schools to help ensure students and teachers have the resources they need for a successful school year.

"Supporting the communities where we operate has always been an important part of who we are," said Gardner. "We are committed to delivering high-quality wash experience with exceptional service, while actively supporting the communities we serve through charitable initiatives, local partnerships and community outreach."

The RipTide Car Wash also provides local schools and non-profits with raffle and fundraising items in the form of prepaid Unlimited Wash Club Memberships or free car wash vouchers. If you or someone you know would like to have these for your event or organization, please visit the wash nearest to you and ask to speak with the manager.

For a complete list of locations or to learn more about The RipTide Car Wash, visit www.riptidecw.com/locations.

About The RipTide Car Wash

Raleigh-based, The RipTide Car Wash is committed to guest satisfaction and community involvement. With dozens of locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, RipTide provides many wash options for a top-tier car wash experience supported by modern equipment, free amenities, advanced membership technology and a passionate service team.

SOURCE The RipTide Car Wash