The RipTide Car Wash Expands with New Greensboro Location, Offers Free Car Washes in July

Marking the 22nd car wash in their portfolio

GREENSBORO, N.C., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RipTide Car Wash announces the grand opening of its 22nd location at 4020 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27407, conveniently located across from Costco.

This new site marks another milestone in RipTide's continued growth, bringing its signature friendly service, high-quality and affordable car wash experience to the Greensboro community.

Free car washes at The RipTide Car Wash in Greensboro, NC (across from Costco) for all of July. Celebrate America's 250th Anniversary with free car washes at The RipTide Car Wash in Greensboro, NC all of July.

"We're thrilled to expand into Greensboro and serve this vibrant community," said Chris Gardner, CEO at The RipTide Car Wash. "Our team is committed to providing a top-tier wash experience that's quick, convenient and leaves every vehicle looking its best."

To celebrate the grand opening, RipTide is inviting the Greensboro community to experience the RipTide difference with free car washes through the end of July. Guests can also enjoy complimentary air fresheners, exclusive discounts on Unlimited Wash Club memberships and additional special offers for new members.

As part of its commitment to supporting the community, all Greensboro Police Department patrol cars will receive complimentary car washes through the end of the year as a thank-you for their continued service and dedication to keeping the community safe.

RipTide provides a variety of unlimited wash packages tailored to customer needs, including advanced Graphene and Ceramic coating options, along with the most free amenities available with every wash. Every RipTide location provides free vacuums, window and all-purpose cleaners, microfiber towels, air blaster for those hard-to-reach areas and to clean your engine, and automatic tire inflator to easily keep your tires safe and at optimal performance.

Since 2023, RipTide has partnered with LionLight Capital, which supports the company's vision of scaling its best-in-class car wash operations to serve more communities and elevate the car wash experience.

For more information or to find a RipTide location, visit https://riptidecw.com/locations/.

About The RipTide Car Wash

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, RipTide Car Wash operates 22 locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Known for its exceptional service, clean facilities and outstanding membership offerings, RipTide provides an efficient, top-tier car wash experience supported by modern equipment, advanced technology and a passionate team.

About LionLight Capital

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Chapel Hill, NC., LionLight Capital is a growth-focused investment firm that partners with exceptional leadership teams to help build market-leading platforms. LionLight seeks to be an aligned and value-added investor with a long-term approach toward value creation for all stakeholders.

SOURCE The RipTide Car Wash