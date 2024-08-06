The RISE Group, Inc. Appoints Judith Ventura as New Chief Financial Officer

CRANSTON, R.I., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The RISE Group, Inc. today announced the appointment of Judith Ventura, CPA, CGMA as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ventura, who has a long-standing association with Thielsch/The RISE Group, will be responsible for oversight of the company's financial strategies and initiatives, positioning the company to continue its rapid expansion in the face of increasing demand for its wide-ranging services.

"Judith is an accomplished finance and accounting professional who brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our company's operations," said Vin Graziano, CEO of The RISE Group. "Her background in employee-owned companies and her forward-thinking approach will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and implement transformative changes. We are very excited to welcome Judith to our leadership team."

Ventura has been a vital business consultant and the leader of The RISE Group's annual audit team for many years from her prior position as Partner in the Real Estate and Construction Groups at the accounting firm of KLR. Her impressive credentials include membership and service on many boards in construction industry professional associations in the region, including recognition as a two-time recipient of the Associated Builders and Contractors of RI Chairman Award and the Providence Business News 40 Under Forty award.

"The RISE Group is a dynamic company with a strong commitment to innovation and growth," said Ventura. "I am excited to join our employee-owners and contribute to the next chapter of the company's success. There are significant opportunities ahead, and I look forward to working with the team to help our customers meet the challenges of our changing times."

About The RISE Group, Inc.

The RISE Group, Inc. is a multidisciplinary professional services company that provides a complete range of energy, engineering, and environmental testing to customers throughout the United States and internationally. Its operating divisions are highly regarded for their delivery of premium quality technical offerings from its offices in New England, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Florida. The RISE Group is a 100% employee-owned company, with over 600 staff participating in its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

