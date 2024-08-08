The RISE Group, Inc. Continues Its Expansion of HVAC/Refrigeration Services with the acquisition of DG Service Company

CRANSTON, R.I., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The RISE Group, Inc., an employee-owned leading provider of energy, engineering, laboratory, and field services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DG Service Company as part of its strategic plan to expand its mechanical/HVAC/refrigeration contracting capability in the New England region.

DG Service is a highly respected, 28-person firm based in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, serving commercial and residential clients throughout southeastern MA and Cape Cod. The company has specialized in servicing and installing heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration systems for over 25 years, with a special growing emphasis on heat pump technology. The company is led by its co-founder, Grace Knox, who will continue to lead the organization post-acquisition as part of The RISE Group.

"Our long-time customer base continues to look to us to help them meet the challenges of our time," said Grace Knox. "Teaming with RISE provides us with a well-known organization that shares our common values and places customers first. Joining an employee-owned company also safeguards the long-term interests of our staff and their families who have contributed so much to our firm's success," Knox observed.

"DG Service offers us some critical advantages, and we're thrilled to welcome them to the RISE Group family," said RISE Group CEO, Vin Graziano. "DG's stellar reputation, its highly qualified staff, and its continuing focus on new technologies make it an ideal addition that enables us to directly deliver even more cost-effective energy solutions," he noted.

The acquisition of DG Service is a continuation of The RISE Group's ongoing efforts to strengthen its mechanical/HVAC contracting capability, which began seven years ago with the acquisition of Coldmasters, an RI-based HVAC/refrigeration contractor. It now includes Holden Mechanical, serving advanced industries in central Massachusetts, and AirMasters, offering specialized control and HVAC project installation and service in southeastern MA and Rhode Island.

"As Massachusetts continues its nation-leading efforts to meet aggressive climate goals, RISE continues to play a major role in bring cost-effective HVAC/mechanical services on behalf of program sponsors in the region including National Grid, Eversource and Cape Light Compact. DG's wide-ranging capability to service residential customers is a huge step forward for The RISE Group", said Graziano. "It enhances our ability to offer true turnkey comprehensive energy solutions. It will result in both cost savings and more convenience for those homeowners we serve in southeastern MA and on Cape Cod," he noted.

All current employees of DG Service will remain with the business. The firm will operate under the umbrella of The RISE Group's Built Environment division from its current Mattapoisett location.

About The RISE Group, Inc.

The RISE Group, Inc. is a multidisciplinary professional services company that provides a complete range of energy, engineering, and environmental testing services to customers throughout the United States and internationally. Its operating divisions are highly regarded for their delivery of premium quality technical offerings from its offices in New England, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Florida. The RISE Group is a 100% employee-owned company, with over 600 staff participating in its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

