The Rise of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing, 2023 Research Study - The Next Generation of Machine Learning (ML) Drive Agility and Autonomy in Industrial Operations

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Rise of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study discusses the transformational potential of generative AI technologies and their impact on companies innovation performance.

We analyze the growth prospects of generative AI in industrial applications and explore the most innovative use cases in the automotive, 3D printing, packaging, logistics, robotics, manufacturing, chemical, and energy markets. 

The COVID-19 pandemic marked a major global change, revolutionizing manufacturing. Political tensions, such as the US-China conflict and the Russo-Ukrainian war; economic uncertainties, such as high inflation rates and de-dollarization initiatives; and continuous supply chain disruptions force manufacturers to invest in technology to secure reliable and sustainable operations.

Generative AI leads the new manufacturing paradigm, driving innovation, efficiency, and advanced problem-solving. As the next notable convergence trend, generative AI will likely unlock unprecedented value in largely untapped industrial data.

This study highlights the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space for industry stakeholders to leverage.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Expand 3D Printing Design Flexibility and Enhance Precision and Control with Generative Models
  • Identify Novel Materials with Generative Techniques to Accelerate R&D Outcomes
  • Enhance Industrial Robot Autonomy with Generative Algorithms
  • Use Generative Models to Detect Defects and Improve Manufacturing Accuracy
  • Revolutionize Data-driven Decision-making Through Virtual AI Plant Assistants
  • AI-generated Predictive Models Can Unleash the Full Potential of Digital Twins
  • Revolutionize Automotive Product Development Through AI-generated Blueprints
  • AI for Generative Design in Automotive - A Special Feature
  • Create Innovative, Functional, and Eco-friendly Packaging Solutions
  • Revolutionize Knowledge Transfer and Task Allocation Through AI-generated Blueprints
  • Generative Models for Optimizing Transportation Routes and Minimizing Costs
  • Streamline Renewable Energy Plant Design Through Comprehensive What-if Scenarios
  • Empower Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics via Generative AI in Maintenance and Risk Management

