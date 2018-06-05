The Rise of NextGen Work: ManpowerGroup Calls for A New Model to Help People #GigResponsibly

DUBLIN, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the first day of the World Employment Confederation (WEC) annual conference in Dublin, ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) highlights research revealing a new era of work in which flexibility and balance are in and the traditional '9-5 job for life' is out. #GigResponsibly: The Rise of NextGen Work – a global survey of 9,500 people in 12 countries finds NextGen work - part-time, freelance, contract, temporary or independent contract work - is on the rise.

More than 80 percent of workers say NextGen Work is a choice, not a last resort, and builds resilience for less predictable futures. As regulators around the world grapple with how Uber, Lyft, Deliveroo and others are transforming the world of work, ManpowerGroup calls for policy makers to continue to ensure the protection of people but not through the prevention of emerging models of alternative work.

"We have said for some time that what people want from work is changing," said Hans Leentjes, Vice President of the World Employment Confederation and Vice President External Affairs for ManpowerGroup. "Not everyone wants to engage as a full-time employee and organizations don't always want that either. That's why we're pleased to be focusing on social innovation and new ways of working this week at the WEC annual meeting in Dublin. While the uberization of work grabs the headlines, the number of people working in gigs is still only a small part of the labor force. However, those seeking flexible, non-traditional ways of working are significantly greater. It's time for regulators and businesses to better understand how people want to participate. Flexibility, responsibility and employment security are not mutually exclusive."

The report outlines how policy makers need to develop new ways to enable people to gig responsibly and help people combine the choice and flexibility of new work models with the security of traditional work. ManpowerGroup will share research, insight, and practical solutions at the World Employment Confederation conference this week, joining industry leaders and policy makers to discuss the rise in new employment models, the need for social innovation and how to manage an extended workforce where people engage in multiple ways.

