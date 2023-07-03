The Rise of the African Cloud 2023: Demand Considerations, Supply Factors Including Infrastructure, Market Structure and Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Rise of the African Cloud - 2023: Public Clouds, Sovereign Clouds and the Commercial Case for Enabling Africa's Digital Transformation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysis explores key demand considerations, supply factors including infrastructure, market structure and competitive context. It also provides a deep quantitative view of market size and projections, at regional and key country levels.

Building on 12 months of research, dozens of customer and service provider discussions and underpinned by proprietary cloud adoption surveys, this report provides arguably the most in-depth view publicly available into the surging potential of African cloud markets.

African companies are answering the irresistible call of the cloud. From the ability to scale operations, boost innovation and bolster business continuity in the face of inadequate power infrastructure, migrating to the cloud has become a central component of Africa's digital transformation.

Examples abound. In 2022, financial services group Old Mutual shut down its physical data centres to move its workloads almost entirely to the cloud. Airline company Comair consolidated a footprint of 6 physical data centers into a single cloud deployment. Startups like Cellulant and Kobo 360 continue to lead public cloud adoption, pushing and testing the boundaries of databases and machine learning in the African context.

One of the continent's largest telcos, MTN has been testing the deployment of the core of its future 5G stand-alone network into the public cloud - a seminal development that would put in the cloud the brains for one of the most significant technology deployments of the next decade.

At last, the African market has entered the age of the cloud, a period of prodigious growth in Internet usage and extensive digitization of Africa's productive capacity. The African cloud is now a multi-billion-dollar commercial opportunity growing at 25%-30% a year. It is also a highly dynamic and complex marketplace, where hyperscalers compete and partner with a broad range of telcos, data center providers and cloud specialists.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The African cloud services market in numbers

On the state of cloud adoption in Africa

On private, hybrid, public and multi clouds in Africa

On hyperscaler public cloud infrastructure in Africa - and the rise of sovereign clouds

- and the rise of sovereign clouds On the size and growth of the African cloud commercial opportunity

On Africa's cloud Big Five markets

cloud Big Five markets On the outlook for African cloud markets

The African cloud services market in four key charts

Part I Cloud adoption in Africa: beyond basic awareness to hybrid multi-clouds

State of cloud adoption in Africa : summary highlights

: summary highlights Why African companies migrate to the cloud: operational imperatives

Why African companies migrate to the cloud: business imperatives

Africa has relatively high rates of adoption of cloud productivity applications

has relatively high rates of adoption of cloud productivity applications Enterprise management applications are moving off-prem, and into the public cloud

African enterprises are adopting more advanced applications - predominantly in the public cloud

Storage is the predominant path into IaaS

The adoption of advanced cloud infrastructure and platform solutions is still relatively low

How enterprises deploy: hybrid deployments are increasingly prevalent

How African enterprises deploy: the rise of silo-ed multi-cloud

Charting Africa's multiple paths to the cloud

multiple paths to the cloud Industry focus: cloud in the African financial services sector

The African financial services sector: the motive, means and opportunity to go to the cloud

Financial services cloud adoption profile

The African financial services sector and the cloud - key charts

African bank IT budgets - a sample view

Part II Public clouds and private clouds

Public cloud infrastructure deployments have intensified

Public cloud infrastructure deployment gaps persist

Hyperscaler hybrid cloud infrastructure deployments have picked up

Will the hybrid cloud negate the need for full-stack regions?

A highly competitive public cloud OEM market

Africa public cloud provider presence

public cloud provider presence Key public cloud platforms in Africa - a comparative view

- a comparative view A survey of public cloud adoption - Azure and AWS lead the way, but many are not far behind

Who is using the public cloud? Key African corporate customers by platform

The rise of African sovereign clouds

A surge in African data center buildout

Who is building the African sovereign cloud? From hyperscalers to pan-African cloud champions

Of diversified cloud providers and cloud specialists

A strategic mapping of African private cloud providers

Part III How big is the African cloud?

The African cloud services market in numbers

The big picture: macro-economic headwinds and seismic shifts in the African B2B market

Market context: an enterprise market in transition

The African cloud market is hitting its stride

The African cloud migration potential - 10m+ servers in need of outsourcing

The African cloud services market has doubled in size since 2019

The African cloud services opportunity: infrastructure and platforms

Where is Africa's cloud opportunity? The cloud big five - then everyone else

cloud opportunity? The cloud big five - then everyone else The outlook: Africa's great cloud migration marches on

great cloud migration marches on Looking ahead: a flight to the safety of the cloud, despite considerable operating headwinds

Our forecast: Africa's great migration (to the cloud) marches on

great migration (to the cloud) marches on The African cloud opportunity: summary table view

Part IV Africa's Cloud Big Five Markets

Country analysis: South Africa

The state of cloud in South Africa : a summary view

: a summary view South Africa cloud: excellent growth in otherwise flat B2B market

cloud: excellent growth in otherwise flat B2B market South Africa cloud readiness context

cloud readiness context State of cloud adoption in South Africa : advanced and looking for mass market

: advanced and looking for mass market The big picture on cloud adoption in South Africa : deep and hybrid

: deep and hybrid How SA corporates use the cloud: on prem still strong, and public cloud ahead of private cloud

South Africa cloud usage profile: an overview

cloud usage profile: an overview South Africa cloud usage profile: hosting setups and cloud journeys

cloud usage profile: hosting setups and cloud journeys How South African companies migrate to the cloud: colo first, then hybrid setups

South Africa cloud: Strong financial sector adoption, public sector banks on hybrid

cloud: Strong financial sector adoption, public sector banks on hybrid South Africa's financial sector IT spend - a $3bn+ opportunity, more of which is going to the cloud

financial sector IT spend - a $3bn+ opportunity, more of which is going to the cloud South African financial sector spending on IT services: rising 3x faster than other operating costs

The SA public sector: still mostly on-prem, but moving gradually towards the public cloud

Breaking down Africa's most competitive cloud ecosystem

most competitive cloud ecosystem Africa's most competitive cloud OEM market

most competitive cloud OEM market Which platforms are customers using? Mostly Azure, but others are racing to catch up

A strategic mapping of the SA cloud ecosystem

South Africa cloud market outlook: more growth ahead, despite (or because of) a tough operating context

cloud market outlook: more growth ahead, despite (or because of) a tough operating context The South Africa cloud migration potential - upwards of 3.5m servers

cloud migration potential - upwards of servers South Africa cloud adoption outlook: a more mature market

cloud adoption outlook: a more mature market Sizing South African cloud market: Africa's largest cloud opportunity, and by far

largest cloud opportunity, and by far The South African cloud opportunity: moderate growth in a tough operating context

South Africa cloud market forecast - table view

Country analysis: Egypt

Country analysis: Nigeria

Country analysis: Kenya

Country analysis: Morocco

Part VI Country analysis: Africa's other top cloud markets

The state of cloud in Angola : a summary view

: a summary view The Angola cloud opportunity: solid potential in the midst of a tough operating environment

cloud opportunity: solid potential in the midst of a tough operating environment The state of cloud in Cote-d'Ivoire : a summary view

: a summary view The Cote-d'Ivoire cloud opportunity: still early stages, with moderate growth ahead

cloud opportunity: still early stages, with moderate growth ahead The state of cloud in Ghana : a summary view

: a summary view The Ghana cloud opportunity: still early stages in a tough market environment

cloud opportunity: still early stages in a tough market environment The state of cloud in Senegal : a summary view

: a summary view The Senegal cloud opportunity: slowly expanding

cloud opportunity: slowly expanding The state of cloud in Tanzania : a summary view

: a summary view Tanzania's cloud opportunity: very early stages

