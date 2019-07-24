The Rise of the African Cloud Markets, 2019: Will Global Cloud Players Wreck the African MSP Market - Or will they Rejuvenate It?

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Rise of the African Cloud: Azure, AWS, Vmware and the Battle to Transform African Enterprise Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The African cloud has arrived. While the cloud services sector is in its early stages of development, the impact of cloud services is already far-reaching. African banks are making investments in machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to improve the customer experience and credit risk; new "digital banks" are emerging, that are, at least in part, cloud-based.



Governments are using cloud and virtualized infrastructure to enhance public service delivery. Large retail firms are using compute capabilities and AWS databases to transform how they reach a predominantly mobile and digital customer base. And scores of African cloud-native startups are leveraging the cloud to disrupt entire industry sectors.



The African cloud may be small, but it is already here indeed, and it is growing fast. For African markets, cloud, virtualization and the broader evolution towards serverless computing are the most disruptive technology developments since the advent of the mobile payment revolution. Few other segments in the African ICT space are as likely to generate an incremental $2bn in top line revenue over the next five years, and at least as much in adjacent enabling ecosystem revenue.



This report is about the near term economic, commercial and investor value opportunity offered by the rise of the African cloud. Building on the author's established analysis of African enterprise and digital infrastructure markets, 18 months of research and 100+ interviews and conversations, The Rise of the African Cloud explores the readiness of African markets for thriving private and public cloud services; it analyzes cloud demand and use case patterns, at segment level, from financial services to the public sector and startups; it estimates and projects cloud services market size; it details the competitive strengths of global hyperscale cloud providers and how their battle is translating in the African context; it outlines the impact of cloud services on Africa's managed service provider ecosystem and telcos' evolving enterprise businesses; and it breaks down the investment case within the African cloud value chain, from enterprise connectivity to data centers and SaaS.



Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART I - BREAKING DOWN AFRICA'S READINESS & DEMAND FOR CLOUD SERVICES



ARE AFRICAN MARKETS READY FOR PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES?

Rating Africa's cloud readiness (1)

cloud readiness (1) How we rate cloud readiness (2) - an explanation

Verdict: Only 5 cloud-ready markets, a dozen "nearly ready" as of 2018

2021 projections: More cloud-ready markets, but most will be near-ready only

DECIPHERING AFRICAN DEMAND FOR CLOUD SERVICES

Africa cloud adoption - sample views by country

cloud adoption - sample views by country Why they use the cloud - African established banks

Why they use the cloud - Africa's emerging fintechs

emerging fintechs How they use the cloud - African financial services

Why and how they use the cloud - African retail

Why they use the cloud - the African public sector

How they use the cloud - African public sector

African startups and the cloud - Starting small, with considerable scale potential

How they use the cloud - African startups

PART II AFRICAN CLOUD MARKET SIZE & INVESTOR VALUE



HOW BIG IS THE AFRICAN CLOUD SERVICES MARKET?

African (total) cloud services: a ~$1.7bn market

market The African public cloud: growing 3x faster than the global average

The African cloud market: South Africa , then everybody else

, then everybody else The private cloud still dominates - but the public cloud is picking up

SaaS is still the larger category - but IaaS is growing 2x faster

WHAT IS THE REVENUE UPSIDE FOR CLOUD SERVICES IN AFRICA - AND WHERE IS IT?

Africa cloud forecasts: a snapshot

cloud forecasts: a snapshot The upside: the African cloud services market will double in size over the next five years

The upside: the African cloud will be mostly private, and increasingly hybrid

Where African cloud growth lies - IaaS

Where the growth lies: South Africa , then everybody else

, then everybody else Where the growth lies: Other African markets

WHERE IS THE INVESTOR VALUE IN THE AFRICAN CLOUD?

The global cloud services investor value: $700bn in market capitalization

in market capitalization Looking for value in the African public cloud

Looking for value in the African cloud

PART III - WHO WILL WIN THE AFRICAN CLOUD? A KEY PLAYER ANALYSIS

AZURE, AWS, HUAWEI AND THE BATTLE OF THE HYPERSCALE

The hyperscale battle for the African cloud

The hyperscale cloud in Africa : AWS, Azure lead, others follow

: AWS, Azure lead, others follow Building up: global cloud player Africa presence

presence Azure: An Office 365-driven dominance - but facing stiff challenge on IaaS and PaaS

AWS: Lacking Microsoft's African presence and reach - but stronger on IaaS

The others: Google lagging, Oracle and the strong VMWare challenge

The others: Huawei emerging, OVH dominates French-speaking West Africa

The hyperscale cloud in Africa : how they stack up

: how they stack up What African cloud customers are buying - a snapshot

Hyperscale cloud - key African customers by key platform

WILL GLOBAL CLOUD PLAYERS WRECK THE AFRICAN MSP MARKET - OR WILL THEY REJUVENATE IT?

African MSPs: the new dinosaurs?

Surviving the hyperscale: playing it local, navigating the cloud minefield, and the VMWare factor

Mapping African cloud MSPs

The outlook for the African MSP

The local stars of the African cloud - Node Africa, Cloud Temple, Routed and the others

DOES THE RISE OF THE PUBLIC CLOUD MAKE AFRICAN TELCOS IRRELEVANT IN THE CLOUD SERVICES SPACE?

How African telcos play the cloud market

The cloud outlook for African telcos: not as dire as it may seem

PART IV COUNTRY ANALYSIS



STATE OF CLOUD: SOUTH AFRICA

South Africa cloud market summary

cloud market summary South Africa : cloud infrastructure readiness

: cloud infrastructure readiness Africa's best cloud demand fundamentals

best cloud demand fundamentals South Africa cloud service adoption - awareness is strong, pace of adoption is uneven

cloud service adoption - awareness is strong, pace of adoption is uneven A strong impetus for migration in the financial and retail sectors

South Africa's public sector cloud push

public sector cloud push The supply side: South Africa's cloud services value chain

cloud services value chain Mapping South African cloud MSPs

South Africa cloud providers: service portfolio mapping

cloud providers: service portfolio mapping SA cloud players: Azure and AWS lead the way - VMWare is right up there too

SA cloud players: IBM holding, Google Cloud lagging, Huawei starting

Hyperscale cloud channels in South Africa

The SA telco cloud: from connectivity enablers to reselling IaaS and building SaaS marketplaces

Who are they using? Key cloud enterprise contracts in South Africa

How big is the South African cloud?

The South Africa cloud opportunity - time for take-off

cloud opportunity - time for take-off The South Africa cloud opportunity - IaaS and SaaS

STATE OF CLOUD: KENYA

Kenya cloud market summary

cloud market summary Kenya : cloud infrastructure readiness

: cloud infrastructure readiness The Kenyan impetus for cloud services: innovate or die = more cloud

Kenya cloud service adoption - rising fast

cloud service adoption - rising fast Kenya demand for cloud services - Financials and the public sector lead the way

demand for cloud services - Financials and the public sector lead the way The supply side: Kenya's cloud services value chain

cloud services value chain The global cloud providers in Kenya : AWS, Azure, and a surprising Oracle

: AWS, Azure, and a surprising Oracle The telcos and MSPs - Enough competitive room to serve the SME market

Kenya cloud providers: service portfolio mapping

cloud providers: service portfolio mapping Who are they using? Key cloud enterprise contracts in Kenya

How big is the Kenyan cloud?

The Kenyan cloud opportunity - revenue slated to double

STATE OF CLOUD: NIGERIA

Nigeria cloud market summary

cloud market summary Nigeria : cloud infrastructure readiness

: cloud infrastructure readiness Nigeria and the cloud: few need it more; few trust it less

and the cloud: few need it more; few trust it less Nigeria demand for cloud services - Financials and e-commerce lead the way

demand for cloud services - Financials and e-commerce lead the way The supply side: Nigeria's cloud services value chain

cloud services value chain The Nigerian cloud market - still an open field

Alternative telcos and MSPs lead the way

Who are they using? Sample cloud enterprise contracts in Nigeria

How big is the Nigerian cloud?

The Nigerian cloud opportunity - all upside - and subject to supply conditions

CLOUD MARKET OVERVIEW: MOROCCO, EGYPT, IVORY COAST AND GHANA

Cote-d'Ivoire : Still discovering the cloud

: Still discovering the cloud Egypt : cloud potential held up by supply-side challenges

: cloud potential held up by supply-side challenges Ghana : cloud market still small - but looking up

: cloud market still small - but looking up Morocco : deep potential demand - but slow uptake

List of Charts

Africa cloud readiness scores - 2018 E*

cloud readiness scores - 2018 E* Africa cloud readiness scores - 2021 E

cloud readiness scores - 2021 E African financials use of cloud services - breakdown by application type

Sample African cloud contracts - Financial services

African retail use of cloud services - breakdown by application type

Sample African cloud contracts - Retail

African public sector use of cloud services - breakdown by application type

Sample African public sector cloud deals

African startup use of cloud services - breakdown by application type

Sample African cloud contracts - African Startups

Africa cloud services market size - an overview

cloud services market size - an overview Public cloud services revenue - Africa vs. the world - 2018 E (US$ billion)

vs. the world - 2018 E (US$ billion) A country distribution of Africa's total cloud revenue - 2018 E - USD bn

total cloud revenue - 2018 E - USD bn A map of Africa's public cloud revenue - 2018 E - USD m

public cloud revenue - 2018 E - USD m Public cloud - revenue by cloud service type - 2018 E

Public cloud - Distribution of key cloud contracts by category - 2018 E*

Africa cloud services market - 2017-23 forecast

cloud services market - 2017-23 forecast Growth outlook: Africa cloud services vs. other key ICT segments

cloud services vs. other key ICT segments Africa private cloud services contribution to enterprise services market - 2017-23 forecast

private cloud services contribution to enterprise services market - 2017-23 forecast Growth outlook: private cloud vs. public cloud

Africa public cloud services revenue - 2017-23 forecast

public cloud services revenue - 2017-23 forecast Africa public cloud - revenue by cloud service category

public cloud - revenue by cloud service category Evolution of total cloud revenue by region - 2018 vs. 2021

Total cloud revenue growth by region - 2018-23 CAGR

Evolution of total cloud revenue - Sample Sub-Saharan African country view - 2018 vs. 2023

Where the Cloud Value Lies - Bessemer Valuer Partners Cloud Roadmap 2013

Where the Cloud Value Lies - Private Cloud Companies with Market Cap > $1bn

Key African cloud infrastructure and services segments*

Global cloud provider Cloud CDN and Data Center presence in Africa - Q1 2019

- Q1 2019 Global Cloud provider Africa channel base - 2018 E

channel base - 2018 E Global cloud provider Africa cloud PoPs and data center launch targets

cloud PoPs and data center launch targets Table: The hyperscale cloud in Africa : how they stack up

: how they stack up Key cloud solutions purchased by enterprises - cloud contract tracker (2018 E)

Hyperscale cloud - key African customers by key platform

African cloud service provider mapping

African MSP cloud evolution: who is most at risk?

Proportion of enterprises using cloud services in South Africa - by Segment*

- by Segment* Proportion of enterprises using cloud services in South Africa - view by service type**

- view by service type** Table: South Africa's cloud services value chain

cloud services value chain South African cloud service provider mapping

Table: South Africa cloud providers: service portfolio mapping

cloud providers: service portfolio mapping Uneven channels: South Africa cloud partner base by key global cloud provider

cloud partner base by key global cloud provider Uneven channels: Providers with direct cloud connections from South African locations*

Who are they using? Key cloud enterprise contracts in South Africa

South African cloud market size

South Africa cloud services revenue projections

cloud services revenue projections South Africa public cloud services revenue projections - by category

public cloud services revenue projections - by category Proportion of enterprises using cloud services in Kenya - by Segment

- by Segment Proportion of enterprises using cloud services Kenya - view by service type

- view by service type Table: Kenya's cloud services value chain

cloud services value chain Table: Kenya cloud providers: service portfolio mapping

cloud providers: service portfolio mapping Who are they using? Key cloud enterprise contracts in Kenya

Kenya cloud market size

cloud market size Kenya cloud services revenue projections

cloud services revenue projections Kenya public cloud services revenue - by service category

public cloud services revenue - by service category Table: Nigeria's cloud services value chain

cloud services value chain Nigeria cloud solutions providers by platform - 2018

cloud solutions providers by platform - 2018 Who are they using? Sample cloud enterprise contracts in Nigeria

Nigeria cloud market size

cloud market size Nigeria cloud services revenue projections

cloud services revenue projections Morocco cloud services revenue estimates

cloud services revenue estimates Egypt cloud services revenue estimates

cloud services revenue estimates Ghana cloud services revenue estimates

cloud services revenue estimates Cote-d'Ivoire cloud services revenue estimates

Companies Mentioned



21st Century Limited

Absa

Amazon Web Services

Angani

Bank Zero

BCX

Cloud Africa

Cloud Temple

Comercio Nigeria

Descasio

Digital Ocean

Dimension Data/Internet Solutions

Dotmodus

Equity Bank

Gijima

Globacom

Google

Huawei

IBM

Inwi Business

Konga

Liquid Telecom

MainOne

Maroc Telecom

Microsoft

M-Kopa

MTN Business

Nedbank

Node Africa

Nutanix

OLX

Oracle

Orange Business Services

OVH

Pick n Pay

Routed

Safaricom

Sage

Siatik

Sidian Bank

Sidmach

SITA South Africa

Spar Group

Telecom Egypt

Teraco

Tymebank

VMWare

Vodacom Business

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkb6os

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

