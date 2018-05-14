The Rise of the Robot: Investing in Disruptive Automation

The robots are coming, whether we are ready or not and the trend is clear: robots will increasingly integrate into our society - at work, at home, in warehouses, hospitals and retail stores, on city streets, industrial parks and the footpaths of college campuses. As these increasingly versatile machines start to roll out or walk out of the laboratories, the global robotics and automation market is forecasted to grow from $64 billion to $1.2 trillion in the next ten years. The companies mentioned in today's commentary could be well-positioned to benefit from one of the hottest new markets in technology which includes: Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTC: VEND), iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG), Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX), Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV).

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: VEND) is the developer of the world's first fully-automated robotic frozen yogurt vending kiosk designed to disrupt brick and mortar competitors like Menchies and Yogenfruz. These "unattended" robots eliminate the need for costly rents, employees, food safety measures and are capable of operating 24-hours a day. The robots have the ability to accept payments of all kinds, even cryptocurrency. The company recently announced orders exceeding $47.6 million in the last 60 days, making it one of the fastest growing consumer robotics companies focused on disrupting traditional retail.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) The company behind the mega popular Roomba vacuum, is the undisputed king of the robotic vacuum world. Despite concerns about rising competition in robotic vacuums, the company has successfully deflected those concerns en route to consistent 20% plus revenue growth every single quarter.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is the undisputed leader in the secular growth surgical robotics market. At the heart of ISRG is the da Vinci surgical system, which is essentially an exceptionally-precise robotic doctor's arm in the operating room. By reducing both a patient's length of stay and complications, robotic arms can help hospitals decrease overall treatment costs and minimize human error.

Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) is focused on industrial automation. The company provides "robotic-vision" to analyze information in order to automate tasks where human vision is needed. Cognex could automate the manufacturing and tracking of virtually anything, including mobile phones, medications, and potentially, automobile tires.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) a technology company focused on developing and producing the next generation of autonomous vehicles. Goldman Sachs predicts that robo-taxis will help the ride-hailing and sharing business grow from $5 billion in revenue today to $285 billion by 2030 by using robotic automation.

