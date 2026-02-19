The Rising Movement Launches NCRising to Expand CLTRising College Access Model Beyond Charlotte, Appoints Jennifer Hamilton as Director

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following nearly a decade of successful impact in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area with CLTRising, The Rising Movement is proud to announce the launch of a distinct new initiative: NCRising. This expansion marks a pivotal moment for the organization as it scales the high-impact, boutique college-access model pioneered by CLTRising to reach high-achieving, under-resourced students in counties beyond Charlotte.

While CLTRising will continue its deep commitment to students within Charlotte-Mecklenburg—currently serving over 30 juniors and seniors across multiple local high schools—NCRising will function as a dedicated sister program, focused exclusively on exporting this successful blueprint to the broader state.

Redefining College Access

The Rising Movement's programming redefines the traditional college preparatory landscape by providing specialized support typically reserved for affluent families to those who need it most. Both CLTRising and the new NCRising initiative offer personalized 1-on-1 college admissions advising, high-rigor SAT/ACT tutoring, and comprehensive mentorship to help low-income students navigate the transition to selective universities.

Scaling a Proven Model

Founded by Matt and Elizabeth Magan, The Rising Movement has served students in Charlotte for almost a decade through CLTRising. Graduates have successfully transitioned to some of the nation's most prestigious institutions, including Dartmouth College, UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University, Georgetown, and the University of Pennsylvania.

"We have confidence that the model we built in Charlotte can be successfully replicated statewide to serve as an example of what intentional, 1-on-1 support can provide," said Elizabeth Magan, Co-Founder. "By launching NCRising, we can ensure that geography is not a barrier to the kind of high-touch mentorship that helps students meet and exceed requirements for competitive colleges."

New Leadership for a New Chapter

To lead this statewide expansion, The Rising Movement has appointed Jennifer Hamilton as Director of NCRising. Hamilton joins the team with an extensive background in early talent development, having previously supported over 500 alumni in navigating corporate tech roles and career coaching.

"Our goal is to find superstar students from households in economic need who would benefit from the services that affluent students receive to prep for their college application journey," says Hamilton. "We seek to empower families and build support networks that ensure students thrive, regardless of their zip code."

Expansion Details and Spring 2026 Recruitment

As part of the launch, NCRising is currently recruiting its inaugural classes—current sophomores and juniors—for the Spring 2026 cohort. Applications for the upcoming cycle open February 15th and close April 1st.

Contact: Jennifer Hamilton, Director [email protected], www.cltrising.com

The Rising Movement (dba CLTRising and NCRising) is a non-profit organization dedicated to closing the opportunity gap for high-achieving, low-income students and families. Through its Academic Success program, the program provides the same caliber of college advising and tutoring found in the private sector, and ensures that financial barriers do not prevent North Carolina's brightest minds from reaching their full potential.

SOURCE CLTRising