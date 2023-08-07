The Risk Analytics Market to grow by USD 30,575.42 million from 2022 to 2027|Growth driven by an increase in data and security breaches among enterprises - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The risk analytics market is expected to grow by USD 30,575.42 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 12.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The risk analytics market is fragmented, and companies are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Accenture Plc, Adenza Group Inc., CoreLogic Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Genpact Ltd., GURUCUL, International Business Machines Corp., Moodys Corp., National Instruments Corp., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., Provenir Group, Recorded Future Inc., Risk Edge Solutions, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Verisk Analytics Inc., and Intrado Life and Safety Inc. are some of the major market participants - To know about the company offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Risk Analytics Market

Risk Analytics Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The risk analytics market report covers the following areas:

Risk Analytics Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Key Driver

The increase in data and security breaches among enterprises is a key factor driving market growth. The threat of cyberattacks is increasing because of several BFSIs, IT companies rely on big data analytics and cloud computing to gain a competitive advantage. Furthermore, financial firms can suffer damage not only from the loss of a valuable customer but also from their reputation. To meet these challenges, an increasing number of BFSIs, healthcare, and others are choosing risk management tools that provide compliance automation that allows them to monitor and enforce compliance more closely and effectively. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Technological innovation in risk analytics platforms is a major trend in the market. There has been an increase in reported data breaches and internet fraud incidents at banks and institutions around the world. In addition, AI-based analytics can also be used to generate high-quality reports that can further analyze the risks, financial reporting controls, and operating environment of the organization. Therefore, increasing technological innovation is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The threat from open-source risk management solutions is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Open-source application solutions are developed and provided free of charge by IT organizations. The high cost of risk analysis solutions has led to an increase in the adoption of open-source applications, especially among organizations with low IT budgets. Additionally, organizations are moving towards cost-effective open-source risk management solutions, driven by the growing need for risk management and asset tracking by financial institutions. Therefore, the threat from open-source risk management solutions is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Risk Analytics Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Component

Solution



Service

Deployment

On-premises



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Risk Analytics Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the solution segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is a growing need for solutions that can help reduce risks and improve the overall performance of the organization. Its growth is driven by advances in technology, growing volumes of data, and the need for effective risk management and analytics. This allows the software to simplify compliance processes, reduce errors, and eliminate the need for costly and time-consuming manual processes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period .

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is a growing need for solutions that can help reduce risks and improve the overall performance of the organization. Its growth is driven by advances in technology, growing volumes of data, and the need for effective risk management and analytics. This allows the software to simplify compliance processes, reduce errors, and eliminate the need for costly and time-consuming manual processes. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is due to the presence of many organizations belonging to the BFSI, IT, healthcare, and other industries. Moreover, the major buyers of risk analytics solutions in this region are organizations belonging to these end-user industries, as it enables cash management, payments, financial instruments, accounting, banking, risk management, and hedge accounting. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Risk Analytics Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist risk analytics market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the risk analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the risk analytics market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of risk analytics market companies

Related Reports

The unified endpoint management (UEM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 36.96% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 25,741.83 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solutions and services), deployment (cloud, on-premises, and hybrid), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The need for integrated UEM solutions to manage traditional and non-traditional endpoints is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The business process management (BPM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,910.27 million. report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (BFSI, government and defense, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, and retail), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing demand for process automation and digital transformation is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Risk Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30,575.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adenza Group Inc., CoreLogic Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Genpact Ltd., GURUCUL, International Business Machines Corp., Moodys Corp., National Instruments Corp., OneSpan Inc., Oracle Corp., Provenir Group, Recorded Future Inc., Risk Edge Solutions, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Verisk Analytics Inc., and Intrado Life and Safety Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

