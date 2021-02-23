The Risk Management Association Selects Vertical IQ to Elevate Commercial Lending

Integration Combines the Powerful RMA eMentor Platform with Leading Industry Intelligence from Vertical IQ

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association (RMA), a member-driven association with a mission to elevate the practice of sound risk management principles at financial institutions, today announced it has added Vertical IQ Industry Intelligence to RMA's eMentor platform. The partnership provides bankers with the tools they need to make better credit decisions and deepen customer relationships.

The updated eMentor solution combines timely and actionable Vertical IQ Industry Intelligence with well-vetted credit risk management guidance to provide a single source of readiness information for credit and lending professionals. Clients appreciate a well-prepared banker who knows their industry, understands the pain points, and can successfully structure loans that match the bank's risk appetite.

"With the addition of Vertical IQ's industry knowledge, RMA makes a great platform even more indispensable for the bankers who rely on eMentor to understand the risks and opportunities financial institutions and borrowers face," said RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster. "eMentor powered by Vertical IQ arms bankers with the market intelligence that is crucial throughout the life of the loan—from initial meetings with borrowers, to putting together a financing package that is right for them, to monitoring loan performance."

"Bankers need to be ready to add value to their clients from the very first meeting," said Bobby Martin, CEO, Vertical IQ. "Combining Vertical IQ's leading Industry Intelligence with RMA's trusted financial data prepares bankers and their underwriting colleagues to be more confident and capable advisors."

RMA's decision to include some of the best insights from Vertical IQ in its eMentor platform ensures that both credit and lending teams have the resources they need to successfully win, grow, and retain more business.

Click here to learn more about how eMentor powered by Vertical IQ can benefit your organization.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

About Vertical IQ

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., Vertical IQ is a nationally recognized leader in Industry Intelligence. Whether they're pitching a local brewery or a national biotech, successful sales and marketing teams use Vertical IQ to better understand a prospect's or customer's business challenges before, during, and after sales meetings. Covering more than 525 distinct industries, 3,400 local economies, and more than 90 percent of the U.S. economy, Vertical IQ equips users with the confidence and credibility to make memorable first impressions and sustain enduring relationships. Learn more about how Readiness Wins at VerticalIQ.com.

SOURCE The Risk Management Association

Related Links

http://www.rmahq.org

