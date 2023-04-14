The Risks of Phone Charging Cables: Why chargeFUZE is a Safer Solution

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've ever found yourself in a public place with a dead phone battery, you know how frustrating it can be to find a place to charge your device. Public phone charging stations and cables can be convenient, but they also come with a host of potential risks, including the risk of juice jacking.

Breakfast chargeFuze F25 ChargeFuze

Juice jacking is a type of attack where hackers modify charging cables or stations to steal data from devices while they're being charged via public USB ports! This could include things like passwords, bank account information, or other sensitive data. It's a real threat, and one that can be difficult to protect against if you're relying on public charging options.

That's what sets fast growing industry leader, chargeFUZE, apart. Rather than relying on public charging stations or cables, chargeFUZE offers sleek kiosks equipped with portable power banks for rent, allowing you to charge your devices on the go and at a very negligible cost – as little as $1. The chargeFUZE power banks are secure and reliable and protects you from the risks associated with juice jacking and other forms of charging-related attacks. chargeFUZE not only allows you to charge your phone on the go, is fast charging and convenient, but also has all the cables you would need as part of our "all in one" charger, making it safe and unable to be hacked, enabling users to keep their devices on them while they charge on the go.

Here are a few reasons why using chargeFUZE is a better solution than relying on public charging stations or cables:

You have more control over the charging process.



When you use a public charging station or cable, you're essentially putting your device in someone else's hands. You have no way of knowing whether that station or cable has been compromised by hackers, or whether someone is watching your device while it charges. Scary! With chargeFUZE, gives users complete control over the charging process. Users are the only one handling the portable power bank, so they can be sure that their device is safe and secure, while keeping it on them!



ChargeFUZE power banks are tamper-proof.



ChargeFUZE power banks are designed to be tamper-proof. They're built with advanced security features that prevent hackers from accessing your device or stealing your data while it's charging. This means you can use a chargeFUZE power bank with confidence, knowing that your device is protected against juice jacking and other forms of charging-related attacks that are prevalent when using public charging ports or cables which tether people to a location!



ChargeFUZE allows people to charge their device anywhere, anytime.



When you're using a public charging station or cable, you're limited to the locations where those stations or cables are available, and you are stuck there waiting for your phone to charge! With chargeFUZE, you can charge your device anywhere, anytime. The power banks are portable and easy to carry with you, so you can charge your device on the go, whether you're in a coffee shop, at the airport, a mall, or on a road trip!

ChargeFUZE co-founders emphasized the importance of protecting your devices from charging-related attacks by stating:

"At chargeFUZE, our mission is to provide a safe and convenient way for people to charge their devices on the go. We understand the potential risks associated with public charging stations, cables, and USB's, and we want to help people protect their devices and their data from hackers and other cyber threats. That's why we've designed our power banks to be tamper-proof and secure, so that users can charge their devices with peace of mind, no matter where they are. Don't put your personal information and sensitive data at risk by using public charging stations and cables that tether you to a seat, table, or locker. Rent a chargeFUZE power bank and charge your device with peace of mind."

- Brandon Afari & Ryan Levy, co-CEO's of chargeFUZE.

Overall, using an affordable service like chargeFUZE is a smart way to protect yourself against the risks associated with public charging stations and cables. With chargeFUZE, you have complete control over your device during the charging process, but you can also be sure that your device is protected against data steeling and other forms of charging-related attacks. So next time you find yourself with low phone battery in a public place, consider renting a chargeFUZE power bank instead of relying on a public charging station, cable, or USB port!

Inquiries:

Brandon Afari

[email protected]

815-409-1150

www.chargeFUZE.com

SOURCE ChargeFuze