THE RITZ® BRAND CONFIRMS A SALTY BIG GAME RETURN IN 2026

The brand's second spot in the Big Game kicks off a monumental year for RITZ ® Crackers.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RITZ®, America's favorite cracker,1 will return to the Big Game on Feb. 8, 2026, with a 30-second advertisement airing during the third quarter. This will mark the third consecutive year that a Mondelēz International snack brand will make an ad-break appearance—because sometimes great things really do come in threes.

Ahead of the Big Game, the RITZ® Brand will help fans gear up with the release of the brand's new football-shaped cracker, delivering the same salty, buttery-flavored experience fans love in a playful new shape.

The RITZ® Brand made its first run at the Big Game in February 2025, debuting a vibrant spot that introduced the RITZ® Salty Club. The ad celebrated one of RITZ® Crackers' most iconic traits— its signature salty bite— set against the aptly chosen backdrop of the Salt Flats in Utah. In 2026, the brand is once again raising the stakes, turning up the flavor and buzz with a refreshed creative direction.

"For over 90 years, the RITZ® Brand has brought connection to family tables," said Steven Saenen, Category President, Savory Snacking. "Although we're immensely proud of this legacy, we're equally committed to delivering on cultural impact and relevancy for this iconic brand. Returning to the world's biggest advertising stage allows us to make a bold statement in this moment. We introduced the world to the RITZ® Salty Club in 2025 and, in 2026, our salty Big Game commercial will reinforce our commitment to delivering impactful, game-changing experiences fans have come to expect from the RITZ® Brand."

Created by The Martin Agency, the brand's new spot is directed by Dan Opsal, and produced by Hungry Man and Publicis Production. The ad is central to the brand's larger 360º multichannel campaign inclusive of paid media, social, PR, and retail.

Ahead of the Big Game, the RITZ® Brand will help fans gear up with the release of the brand's new football-shaped cracker, delivering the same salty, buttery-flavored experience fans love in a touchdown-worthy new shape. The limited-edition crackers will score big on snack spreads, at future tailgates, and football watch party gatherings alike. Fans can find the new RITZ® limited-edition crackers in stores beginning on Monday, Dec. 1.

For more information and updates on the Big Game ad, fans can visit RITZ® Crackers at www.tasteofwelcome.com and follow the brand on Facebook @RITZCrackers, Twitter/X @RITZCrackers, TikTok @theritzcrackerofficial or on Instagram @RITZcrackers to be among the first to know about future brand news.

