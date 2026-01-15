THE RITZ-CARLTON, AMELIA ISLAND INTRODUCES NEW SIGNATURE EXPERIENCES

As part of a brand-wide initiative, the hotel created seven new experiences celebrating the story of Amelia Island through culinary, wellness and nature

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, nestled on a pristine barrier island in Northeastern Florida, has just launched seven new Signature Experiences, part of a brand-wide initiative inviting guests to connect more deeply with each Ritz-Carlton destination through thoughtfully designed, location-specific programming.

Echoes of The Ocean: Dolphin Discovery Experience

Curated to reflect the natural beauty, heritage and culture of Amelia Island, these personalized, private experiences bring the story of the destination to life. Offering something for every type of traveler, the experiences include: The Art of Personalized Mixology and Hook, Line and Supper for the Epicurian, Mindful Mala Bracelet Making and Deep Relaxation Meditation for the wellness-minded traveler, and Echoes of The Ocean: Dolphin Discovery, Driftwood Beach & Blackrock Trail Exploration and The Forts & Fossils Excursion which are perfect for families or those looking to connect with nature.

"Developed as part of The Ritz-Carlton's global commitment to experiential travel, each resort's Signature Experiences are designed to move beyond traditional resort activities, answering guests' ask for immersive, meaningful access to the people, landscapes and traditions that define each destination," said Greg Cook, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. "Here at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, we wanted our collection to draw inspiration from the island's unspoiled coastline, maritime history and rich ecosystem, creating moments that feel both exclusive and deeply rooted in place."

Each Signature Experience begins with a pre-arrival consultation led by the resort's dedicated experience expert, ensuring every detail is tailored to individual interests and preferences. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island's New Signature Experiences include:

Art of Personalized Mixology

Create personalized cocktails and spirit-free cocktails based on preference, seasonal flavors, special occasions and desired outcomes.

Inclusions: Materials and mixology instruments; paired snacks; Cocktail Culture Journal

Materials and mixology instruments; paired snacks; Cocktail Culture Journal Details: Up to 4 guests $250/guest plus service fee Daily | 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. | 90 minutes



Hook, Line & Supper

Fish alongside Executive Chef and local legend, Terry Lacoss, along the Amelia River's islands. Enjoy stories of local history and landmarks before savoring the day's catch as it is featured in the Salt Tasting Menu by Chef d'Cuisine Okan Kizilbayir at the award-winning Chef's Table experience.

Inclusions: Roundtrip transportation; private charter boat and fishing excursion; snacks, water and sunscreen; Chef's Table dinner at Salt restaurant with curated wine pairings.

Roundtrip transportation; private charter boat and fishing excursion; snacks, water and sunscreen; Chef's Table dinner at Salt restaurant with curated wine pairings. Details: 2 guests $2,500/couple plus service fee Daily | Personalized times depending on tides | 180 minutes and dinner at Salt Restaurant



Mindful Mala Bracelet Making

Create a meditation bracelet while exploring the rich history and purpose of traditional Mala beads.

Inclusions: Guided Mala-making workshop; selection of gemstones and bracelet materials; meditation and mindfulness guidance; access to spa water features and facilities.

Guided Mala-making workshop; selection of gemstones and bracelet materials; meditation and mindfulness guidance; access to spa water features and facilities. Details: Up to 4 guests $100/guest plus service fee Tuesday, Thursday | 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | 60 minutes



Deep Relaxation Meditation

Embark on a serene journey of self-discovery and deep relaxation as a Meditation Expert guides guests through a personalized Yoga Nidra experience that harmonizes breath, sound and the healing energy of the ocean.

Inclusions: Personalized consultation with Certified Yoga Nidra Meditation Facilitator; beach mandala creation and sensory meditation experience; water, tea, house-made granola and lavender-scented towel.

Personalized consultation with Certified Yoga Nidra Meditation Facilitator; beach mandala creation and sensory meditation experience; water, tea, house-made granola and lavender-scented towel. Details: Up to 2 guests $200/guest plus service fee Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday | 12:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. | 90 minutes



Echoes of The Ocean: Dolphin Discovery

Join Resort Marine Biologist, Nick Williams, for a one-of-a-kind adventure to locate, track and record dolphin behavior for an ongoing research study on the Amelia River and Cumberland Sound.

Inclusions: Transportation and charter boat; snacks, water, sunscreen and towels; waterproof journals; group photo; commemorative map; published research study.

Transportation and charter boat; snacks, water, sunscreen and towels; waterproof journals; group photo; commemorative map; published research study. Details: Minimum 2 guests, up to 4 guests $2,000 plus service fee Daily | Personalized mornings or afternoons, depending on tides



Driftwood Beach & Blackrock Trail Exploration

Traverse coastal trails with the resort's Marine Biologist to a shoreline of sun-bleached driftwood and ancient trees shaped by erosion. Learn about conservation techniques and photograph nature's artistry.

Inclusions: Round-trip transportation to Big Talbot State Park; guided nature hike; snacks, water and sunscreen; field guide.

Round-trip transportation to Big Talbot State Park; guided nature hike; snacks, water and sunscreen; field guide. Details: Minimum 2 guests, up to 4 guests $100/guest plus service fee Thursday, Friday, Saturday | 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 150 minutes



Forts & Fossils Excursion

Join the resort's Marine Biologist for an immersive trek through a 1,000-acre nature preserve to explore diverse ecosystems and the storied history of Fort Clinch.

Inclusions: Round-trip transportation; expert-guided nature hike; snacks, water and sunscreen.

Round-trip transportation; expert-guided nature hike; snacks, water and sunscreen. Details: Minimum 2 guests, up to 4 guests $100/guest plus service fee Thursday, Friday, Saturday | 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. | 150 minutes



For more information about The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island or to book one of these new Signature Experiences, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/ameliaisland.

ABOUT THE RITZ CARLTON AMELIA ISLAND

The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island is Northeast Florida's premier oceanfront resort located on a remote barrier island with 13 miles of dune-lined beaches. Known for its unique natural beauty and warm Southern charm, the luxury resort has received two Five Diamonds for lodging and the award-winning Salt restaurant. The newly redesigned Ritz-Carlton Spa, Amelia Island, has been named one of the top spas in the world by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler and offers a holistic wellness program with a new fitness center and private pool. Other featured amenities include two pools, on-site golf, new tennis center, children's recreational program and 446 renovated guest rooms, each with a private balcony and a view of the Atlantic Ocean or coastline. For reservations, please call The Ritz-Carlton toll-free at (800) 241-3333 or visit www.ritzcarlton.com/ameliaisland. For information on The Ritz-Carlton Company visit www.ritzcarlton.com.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island