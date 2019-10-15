The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland Welcomes Elizabeth Faler As General Manager

"I am extremely thrilled to join The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, one of the city's most distinguished properties known for their gracious hospitality, luxury accommodations and dedicated Ladies and Gentlemen," Faler adds, "The spirit, passion and culture of this city are remarkable, and I am genuinely excited about being in a market which is growing and resonating worldwide."

Prior to joining The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland, Faler served as Hotel Manager for The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles – the heart of the thriving L.A. LIVE entertainment complex. During her tenure, the hotel exceeded financial and guest satisfaction goals, earning numerous accolades including Hotel of the Year – Classic Luxury for the western region.

Faler began her esteemed career with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company as an intern at The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park. With a career progression primarily in the operations discipline, Faler has held numerous senior management positions at various properties, including The Ritz-Carlton, Boston, The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC and The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage. During her industry tenure, Faler has supported the successful opening of numerous hotels including The Abu Dhabi EDITION, The Times Square EDITION, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara, The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo, The St. Regis Toronto, The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba and The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte.

Faler earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Florida State University where she is currently pursuing her MBA. She and her husband, along with their French Bulldog, Charles, recently relocated to Cleveland and reside in downtown.

With her leadership, the hotel will continue to provide memorable legendary Ritz-Carlton experiences and uphold the traditions that hallmarks The Ritz-Carlton brand, while striving to further enhance service quality and brand value in the future.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Cleveland

The 206-room Ritz-Carlton is located at 1515 West Third Street in the heart of the city's dynamic and fast-growing Downtown district.. The Forbes Four Star, AAA Four Diamond hotel is also located just moments from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Progressive Field, FirstEnergy Stadium and, for shoppers, Tower City Center directly adjoining the hotel.

