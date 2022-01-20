THE RITZ-CARLTON, DALLAS DEBUTS MULTIMILLION DOLLAR SPA RENOVATION

"Our vision was to transform The Spa, choreographing an exquisite guest experience with a sense of place and individuality through attention to design, detail and service," said Scott Studstill, The Spa Director of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas. "The Spa redesign does exactly that, offering a daily dose of nature in a luxurious and soothing setting, and we look forward to welcoming spa-goers to experience our elegant new look along with brand-new treatment options for a fresh, luxury spa experience."

The intricate new design pulls inspiration from the rich and lushly manicured urban parks and gardens woven throughout the heart of Dallas. Just beyond The Spa doors – which feature weathered bronze handles resembling natural tree branches – spa-goers are greeted by one of the most notable design elements, a stunning and full-scale, hand-forged metal trellis, sculpted by local artist, Larry Whiteley, known for his artistic pieces inspired by nature. As guests pass underneath the sculpture upon entering The Spa, they can take in the intricate, yet delicate detailing, including the meticulously formed vines, leaves, flowers and blooms.

Tranquility flows through each room as the overall color palate is made up of crisp whites and bronze metals with lilac, lavender, and blue accents, paying homage to the elegant orchid blooms nearby. Soaring ceilings create a domed lighting effect, and elegant light fixtures comprised of branches and crystals adorn each corridor. Watery abstract pieces of art thoughtfully hang in each room to offer an everyday dose of nature.

To compliment The Spa's luxurious new aesthetic, a fresh treatment menu was carefully curated, and features two news treatments. Inspired by the natural ambiance of The Spa's interior, these treatments utilize the natural healing properties of diamonds and CBD to rejuvenate and refresh tired muscles and skin. The soothing "Diamond Facial" is designed to improve elasticity and luminosity of the skin, as diamonds reinforce the skin's natural defense system. For a complete mind and body treatment experience, the "Calm, Balance, and Delight" treatment utilizes a hemp derived edible and soothing Craniosacral techniques to boost overall health and immunity, directly followed by a luxurious full-body massage and CBD foot treatment.

The Spa renovation included reimagining the entrance, reception and retail areas, sleek upgrades to the nail spa and hair salon, elevating the Men's and Women's relaxation lounges, a brand-new spa dining lounge and reconfiguration of existing treatment rooms with the addition of two new rooms.

The Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas is now open and accepting reservations online as well as by phone at 214.922.4820. Spa services start at $180, and hours of operation are Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Buyouts are available but subject to availability.

For more information on The Spa, please visit https://spa.ritzcarlton.com/, and for more information on The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, please visit ritzcarlton.com/dallas or call 214.922.0200.

