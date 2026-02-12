THE RITZ-CARLTON, FORT LAUDERDALE DEBUTS GIBSON GUITAR EXPERIENCE

Monthlong Collaboration Showcases Live Music, Dinners, Sound-Focused Spa Rituals, and Support of Gibson Gives at the Beachfront Resort

IMAGES: HERE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale will debut the Gibson Guitar Experience, a resort-wide collaboration with iconic music brand Gibson , celebrating over 130 years. From April 10 through May 10, timed with Tortuga Music Festival, the takeover transforms the oceanfront resort into an immersive sound-meets-the-sea escape. Select elements of the experience, including Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Fort Lauderdale, and Sea La Vie Sundeck, are open to both non-hotel guests and hotel visitors, while guests reserving Club Lounge accommodations can enjoy additional amenities.

The collaboration supports Gibson Gives , the philanthropic division of Gibson supporting musicians worldwide, with proceeds from a custom-wrapped guitar benefiting the foundation. The one-of-a-kind guitar features artwork by digital artist Kenneth Kudulis , who will be available to meet guests on April 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and provide print giveaways. A silent auction will be available all month long for the opportunity to take home the Gibson memorabilia.

Guests reserving Club Lounge will receive a Gibson x The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale guitar pick keepsake, and handcrafted dark chocolate guitar. The Club Lounge serves as the centerpiece featuring select Gibson guitars for guests to play, live music on select evenings; and culinary offerings inspired from Gibson's hometown of Nashville including warm biscuits and jam, smoke-infused craft cocktails, Goldtop Hot Gulf Shrimp and Appalachian Spoon Bread Dumplings.

Evenings continue at Burlock Coast with Smoke & Strings, a four-course tasting menu with cocktail pairings ($199pp++) featuring items such as Southern Biscuits, Roasted Local Beets, Country-Fried Fish, Whiskey-Bathed Cowboy Steak and Smoked S'mores Tart; accompanied by cocktails including Rum Tide Punch and Tennessee Whiskey Wood Barrel Old Fashioned.

At The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Fort Lauderdale, sound becomes a pathway to relaxation through the Harmonic Heat Therapy ($380pp excluding gratuity), an 80-minute ritual combining infrared heat, sound immersion, and stress-relief massage. Outdoors, the experience extends to Sea La Vie Sundeck, where live music on select Saturdays pairs with elevated poolside service and Gibson-inspired cocktails.

"Our partnership with Gibson allows us to bring a new dimension to the resort experience through the universal language of music," said General Manager Jose Torres of The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale. "By pairing Gibson's legendary craftsmanship and sound with our oceanfront setting, culinary offerings and restorative spa offerings, we're creating a getaway that resonates well beyond the stay."

"Gibson has always believed in the power of music to create meaningful moments, and our collaboration with The Ritz Carlton, Fort Lauderdale brings that philosophy to life," says Beth Heidt, Chief Marketing Officer at Gibson. "The Gibson Guitar Experience reflects the heart of our brand and invites guests to connect with music on a deeper level."

For more information, call (954) 465-2300 or visit The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

RockawayMore

[email protected]

305-751-9641

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale