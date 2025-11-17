The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman Unveils Reimagined Spa, Setting a New Standard for Wellness in the Caribbean

As a nod to its 20th anniversary, the resort transforms its award-winning Spa into an immersive sanctuary inspired by Cayman's natural beauty and culture while trailblazing with new technologies

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, the first and only resort in the Caribbean to earn Forbes Triple Five-Star, Michelin Key, and AAA Five Diamond recognitions, proudly announces the reopening of The Spa following a complete transformation of its physical space and treatment offerings. Designed by award-winning Champalimaud Design, the newly reimagined spa pays homage to Cayman's land, sea, and community through artful design while continuing to lead with innovation, delivering first-to-market treatments and programs.

Inspired by Caymanite, the semi-precious gemstone found only in the islands, the interiors embrace an earthy palette of coral, clay, and sea-washed white, complemented by natural textures and greenery. A newly designed entrance offers a sense of arrival, guiding guests along a serene outdoor pathway surrounded by lush vegetation and calming water elements. Inside, marble tile flooring, hand-painted ceiling motifs, and custom lighting evoke the gentle rhythm and movement of the sea.

Courtney Brannan, Principal of Champalimaud Design, said, "Our goal was to create a space that not only reflects Cayman's coral reefs, flora, and gemstones, but also offers an immersive sanctuary where guests can reconnect with themselves and the surrounding environment. Every detail, from the textures to the soundscapes, is designed to celebrate the island's heritage while elevating the modern wellness experience."

The facility now features 16 treatment rooms, including three couple's suites, three rooms with private showers for body therapies, and a dedicated nail room with two pedicure and three manicure stations. The hydrotherapy area has been expanded to include four cold plunge pools, revitalized saunas, steam rooms, and relaxation lounges.

Massage and facial tables now incorporate vibroacoustic technology, which synchronizes sound and vibration to enhance relaxation and deepen the meditative experience. This feature, paired with the Myndstream sound platform, allows guests to experience soundscapes scientifically designed to support sleep, stress relief, and emotional balance.

"This transformation represents a new chapter in wellness for our guests. Every element of The Spa from the architecture to the signature treatments has been thoughtfully curated to honor the islands and inspire true renewal," Sandrine Dixneuf, Spa Director of The Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman said. "With our one-of-a-kind offerings, including the Exosome Regeneration Facial and immersive sound bath experiences, guests can enjoy treatments and technologies found nowhere else in the Caribbean, providing a deeply restorative and unforgettable wellness journey."

The Spa is launching an all-new approach to personalized wellness with the introduction of on-site Wellness Coaches, a new experience for the resort, who connect with guests before arrival to craft individualized treatment journeys. The spa features two world-renowned brand partners; ESPA, celebrated for its natural aromatherapy-based products and marine-inspired ingredients, and 111SKIN, the acclaimed performance skincare line featured in leading luxury spas worldwide.

Showcasing the Spa's continued commitment to pioneering wellbeing experiences, the resort introduces standout treatments that define its elevated approach to wellness, available nowhere else in the Caribbean.

A marquee of The Spa's new treatment menu is 111SKIN's Exosome Regeneration Facial which will be exclusive to this Caribbean location. This 90-minute facial represents the cutting edge of skincare science, leveraging exosomes to promote cellular communication and skin regeneration. Delivered through advanced micro spicule technology, the facial infuses potent rejuvenating actives alongside 111SKIN's proprietary NAC Y2™ formula for visible, transformative results. The treatment incorporates specialized technologies to enhance cleansing, product infusion, and skin firming, maximizing the benefits of the exosome duo formulations. Guests enjoy a deep cleanse, a lifting and sculpting face and neck massage, and a restorative Bio Cellulose mask, resulting in a dramatic lifting, tightening, and illumination effect. This facial exemplifies the Spa's commitment to offering treatments found nowhere else in the Caribbean, combining luxury, innovation, and measurable results.

NEW SIGNATURE WELLNESS RITUALS

Thermal Circuit and Vibroacoustic Meditation Experience

This 90-minute ritual combines temperature contrast and sound therapy to calm the nervous system and prepare the body for restorative sleep. It begins with guided heat and cold immersion through the steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, and cold plunge, followed by a private vibroacoustic meditation tailored to each guest's wellness goals.

Sunrise Floating Sound Bath

This morning ritual aligns body and mind with the island's natural rhythm. Guests float effortlessly in a serene pool surrounded by the resonance of crystal singing bowls and chimes, followed by a nourishing breakfast made from seasonal island ingredients.

The Sound of Serenity, Myndstream at The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Grand Cayman

Soundscapes provided by Myndstream accompany treatments such as the Celestial Black Diamond Facial by 111SKIN and the Relaxation Massage, helping to calm the nervous system and deepen restorative rest. Each guest's sound experience is customized and can be extended beyond the spa to the comfort of their guest room.

The hotel also introduces the new Renewal Retreat, offering a fully immersive, seven-day wellness experience within the Seven South Penthouse. The journey begins with a pre-arrival consultation with the Wellness Coach to craft a personalized plan, as well as a pre-arrival meeting with the resort's chef to curate healthy meal selections tailored to the guest's preferences. Upon arrival, guests participate in an in-suite healthy cooking experience led by the chef, learning techniques for nutritious meal preparation and taking home recipes for continued practice. Throughout the seven days, guests enjoy daily private fitness training and meditation sessions, as well as complimentary access to all on-property fitness classes, including the signature floating sound bath. The Wellness Coach meets with guests twice during their stay to provide guidance, support, and adjustments to the program as needed. The retreat also includes the exclusive 111SKIN Exosome Facial, two wellness massages, and a curated 111SKIN gift set to extend the spa experience beyond the property. Following departure, the Wellness Coach conducts a post-stay consultation to ensure guests remain on track, helping to sustain the benefits of this deeply restorative and transformative wellness journey.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

Renovated in 2021, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman occupies 144 beautifully manicured acres, from the sparkling waters of the North Sound to white sands of world-famous Seven Mile Beach. The Caribbean's first and only Forbes Travel Guide Triple Five-Star hotel proud recipient of One MICHELIN Key from the prestigious MICHELIN Guide, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is home to 369 luxuriously appointed rooms handcrafted by acclaimed Champalimaud Design. An elegant Five-Star Ritz-Carlton Spa offers a bespoke collection of revitalizing and relaxing treatments, while six dining venues present guests with a diverse array of epicurean delights, including the Caribbean's only AAA Five Diamond restaurant, Blue by Eric Ripert. In addition to a spectacular Greg Norman-designed nine-hole golf course, the resort also offers golf enthusiasts a state-of-the-art indoor simulator using Trackman technology. Ideal for events of all sizes, The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is home to the island's largest ballroom as well as an interactive culinary studio. Jean-Michel Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment family programming allows guests of all ages to discover the incredible flora and fauna of Cayman, while Starfish Cay water park, tennis and basketball courts and an indoor game room ensures guest young and old are entertained. The Caribbean's largest luxury suite configuration, Seven South offers nearly 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space replete with elegant interiors, personalized service, and amenities as well as breathtaking panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea. Encompassing up to 9 bedrooms, including the three-bedroom Grand Penthouse, the private enclave is perched atop the resort's Ocean Tower evoking a sense of being on top of the world. Each year, the resort and Chef Eric Ripert, welcome some of the world's finest chefs and most discerning guests for Cayman Cookout. More information about The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is available at www.ritzcarlton.com/grandcayman or by phone at +1 (345) 943-9000.

About Champalimaud Design

Based in New York City, Champalimaud Design is an award-winning, multidisciplinary design studio with a commitment to creating extraordinary spaces and unparalleled products with their clients and collaborators. Run by three partners, including the company's founder, Alexandra Champalimaud, the studio celebrates design excellence and the traditions of craftsmanship - a pairing that has allowed them to explore and redefine designing for impact. Over the last quarter century, Champalimaud Design has been recognized internationally for its visionary design concepts and keen ability to infuse spaces with modernity while maintaining integrity, character, and a sense of place.

About 111SKIN

Founded in 2012 by world-renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides, 111SKIN is a global skincare brand that bridges the gap between clinical science and glamour. Leveraging Dr Yannis' expertise across decades and thousands of surgeries, he first launched the now best-selling Repair Serum to help his patients accelerate the healing process following procedures. The ethos of pairing highly effective actives with breakthrough technologies while minimizing the risk of sensitivity is still at the heart of each product innovation. From adapting cryotherapy to championing bio cellulose in face masks on a global scale, 111SKIN's skincare advancements deliver visible results.

At 111SKIN's SPA/CLINIC residencies, we combine pampering, sumptuous wellness rituals with clinical precision for a luxurious and tailored skincare experience. 111SKIN's SPA/CLINIC concept resides in more than 100 luxury locations globally, including hotel groups such as Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, Bvlgari, Kempinski, Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection, and more.

