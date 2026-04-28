The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center Shared Principles of Hospitality to Elevate the Patient Experience at NYU Langone Health's Ambulatory Network

The three-year partnership with the system's ambulatory network focused on transformative employee engagement with a sense of purpose

BETHESDA, Md., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center is highlighting a three-year engagement with NYU Langone Health's ambulatory network that was aimed at reshaping business culture, transforming service strategy, and improving the overall patient experience. The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center recommended a patient engagement strategy that was repeatable, ownable, and applicable across the health system without sacrificing quality of care or clinical expertise.

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center provides access to the legendary methods and mystique of The Ritz-Carlton brand to create competitive advantage for its clients. Over the course of its multiphase partnership with NYU Langone Health, The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center helped create CARES, a cultural service framework defined as Connect, Align, Respond, Ensure and Sign Off, that was designed to help invigorate the patient experience and strengthen employee engagement.

"Healthcare is the ultimate test for culture," said Andrew Rubin, senior vice president of clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "If legendary service can take root here, it can take root anywhere. NYU Langone Health proved that hospitality principles like connection, anticipation, and empathy are not simply luxuries in healthcare. They are essential to the human experience."

The CARES framework was implemented across ambulatory practices, patient access centers, and central billing operations, ensuring alignment from front-desk receptionists to contact center representatives. The transformation extended beyond training, and the framework was applied to leadership coaching, storytelling practices, and behavior-based hiring.

"Through partnerships with exceptional organizations like NYU Langone Health, we translate our legendary hospitality principles into culture frameworks that are transferable across industries to create lasting change," said Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center. "Culture is not simply a part of the business strategy, it is the strategy that ultimately shapes success."

Today, more than 10,000 employees at 320 ambulatory practices have been trained in CARES. The partnership demonstrates that hospitality excellence can be applied to any industry, delivering transformative results through intentional human connection and personalization.

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center partners with organizations to design and sustain service excellence that elevates experiences, performance and outcomes. To learn more, visit www.ritzcarltonleadershipcenter.com and follow on Linkedin.

About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) is a global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experiences that drive competitive advantage. An extension of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, TRCLC leverages methodologies and best practices to unlock a sustainable business transformation founded on a culture of excellence. With onsite and virtual solutions ranging from immersive courses and interactive workshops to strategic advisory offerings, thousands of clients have engaged TRCLC as a trusted source to refine service excellence and deliver some of the biggest launches, innovations, and transformations across industries worldwide. TRCLC is recognized by The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CP® or SHRM-SCP® recertification activities. Visit www.ritzcarltonleadershipcenter.com for information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center