The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center To Hold Customer Experience Symposium

On May 15th, The Leadership Center will host its Customer Experience Symposium, bringing experts and brand leaders to The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner. The symposium offers a day of enlightening speakers, with discussion topics including culture design for customer experience excellence and effective apology creation. Attendees will also enjoy interactive activities, engaging with an Executive Panel, and a reception.

"The Ritz-Carlton continues to set the benchmark for customer experience. Symposium attendees will learn about our best practices and be inspired to begin their own journeys," said Antonia Hock, Vice President, The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center.

To register, please call 301.547.4806 or visit the webpage.

