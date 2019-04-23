The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Debuts Bespoke Edition of Monopoly Game

"We are delighted to be the first Ritz-Carlton property to create a customised version of this classic board game," said Peter Mainguy, General Manager. "Through playing the game, guests will discover unique experiences available within our hotel such as the popular butler-drawn bath experience, a Concierge-led hotel art tour, or a 'spa-rty' at our award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa. Our bespoke Monopoly board game makes a perfect souvenir of your trip which you can share with family and friends while still in our hotel, or which you can reminisce and play after your stay."

Strive to become a property tycoon by acquiring Singapore's major museums, landmark attractions, as well as the hotel's iconic art pieces, restaurants and rooms. Potential purchases include the National Gallery, Gardens by the Bay, the one Michelin star Summer Pavilion, "Cornucopia" by Frank Stella – a famed American sculptor, and the Ritz Suite.

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore's Monopoly game features three customised tokens; the iconic Ritz-Carlton lion and crown emblem, a suitcase, and a Formula OneTM racing car, in addition to three classic Monopoly tokens; the battleship, wheelbarrow and boot.

Relax in the comfort of your room or suite and enjoy a few rounds of the world's most loved family board game with our "Game Night" room package, which starts from SGD 650 per night for stays in a Grand Marina room or a Deluxe Suite.

Available through 27 December 2019, the "Game Night" room package includes:

Overnight accommodation in either a Grand Marina room or a Deluxe Suite

Daily buffet breakfast in Colony

One bespoke Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore Monopoly game board per stay

One Ritz-Carlton , Millenia Singapore Monopoly-themed welcome amenity per stay

A minimum two-night's stay and an advanced booking of two days are required. Room reservations are subject to availability and can be made by calling (65) 6434.5111, emailing rc.sinrz.reservations@ritzcarlton.com , or via the hotel website at the following link – www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/singapore/offers/game-night. Prices are subject to prevailing service charge, goods and services tax.

The compact packaging of our travel-sized Monopoly board (15 by 15 centimeters) makes it easy for guests to acquire as a memento of their stay. The game is also a great non-digital way to engage and bond with children on a plane, while enroute to your next destination.

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore's Monopoly game is available for purchase at SGD 68 nett from the hotel's gift shop located on level one, Colony Bakery located on level three, or online at www.colonybakery.oddle.me. View the video of our bespoke board game here -www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2264138790493387.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Monopoly

In 1935, Parker Brothers began selling the MONOPOLY property trading game, which would quickly become a cultural phenomenon. Now more than eighty years later, over 1 billion people in 114 countries have played the game designed by Charles Darrow and based on the streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey. The images, colors and properties of the MONOPOLY game are now iconic pieces of pop culture. In 1933, Charles Darrow made a prototype of the new game using materials from around his home. He used a piece of oilcloth that had been a table covering for the game's board, cut the houses and hotels out of scraps of wooden molding and typed the deeds and cards. The early mover tokens were actually charms from his niece's charm bracelet.

Today, the MONOPOLY brand is known as the world's favorite family game brand and the game has been played by more than one billion people in 114 countries around the world. Whether fans play face-to-face, on mobile, online or participate in casino or lottery gaming, there is a MONOPOLY experience to fit every lifestyle. Stay updated on the latest MONOPOLY brand news at MONOPOLY.com, Facebook.com/MONOPOLY, @HasbroNews on Twitter and @Hasbro on Instagram.

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore