The Ritz-Carlton Named First Official Hotel Partner of Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

BETHESDA, Md., June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is excited to announce a multi-year agreement with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to be the first Official Hotel Partner of the legendary team. Kicking off at the Formula 1™ Grand Prix in Montreal June 7-9 2019, the partnership brings together two likeminded brands committed to excellence and promises exclusive access and special experiences for members of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's newly renamed travel program, which includes The Ritz-Carlton.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is excited to announce a multi-year agreement with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to be the first Official Hotel Partner of the legendary team.

At various races throughout the season, Marriott Bonvoy Members will have an opportunity to interact with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, experience races from the paddock, and enjoy exclusive at-track VIP hospitality in the Team's Silver Arrows Lounge. For the first event in Montreal, a Ritz-Carlton concierge desk will be available in the Silver Arrows Lounge where attendees can receive insider tips for exploring the city. As part of the collaboration, The Ritz-Carlton logo will also appear on the racing suits of drivers Hamilton and Bottas.

"I'm thrilled that Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport has chosen The Ritz-Carlton to be its first official hotel partner," said Lisa Holladay, Global Brand Leader for The Ritz-Carlton. "This exciting opportunity brings together two legendary brands that share a commitment to excellence and allows us to create unique and lasting memories for our guests."

This unmatched access will be available through packages Marriott Bonvoy members can bid on through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, exclusive experiences available to Marriott Bonvoy members. In the select markets of Montreal, Budapest, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, The Ritz-Carlton will curate "Ultimate Weekend Packages" for Marriott Bonvoy Moments. Each of the packages will be tailored to highlight the best of the destination in addition to unique experiences tied to each race.

"We are delighted to be taking our collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton to a whole new level," said Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport. "F1 offers the possibility to deliver unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to our brand partners and their customers thanks to the equally exciting and exclusive nature of the sport. We are pleased to be delivering those experiences to The Ritz-Carlton guests and Marriott Bonvoy members."

The Ritz-Carlton continues to inspire life's most meaningful journeys though its legendary service and thoughtful programming, leaving indelible marks on guests of its hotels and resorts worldwide. The collaboration with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport exemplifies the brand's commitment to delivering truly singular experiences. The Ritz-Carlton is part of Marriott Bonvoy, the company's newly renamed travel program, which will become the Official Hotel Loyalty Program for Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

About The Ritz-Carlton

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport:

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport is the works Formula One Team of Mercedes-Benz, competing in the FIA Formula One™ World Championship – the pinnacle of world motorsport and the largest annual sporting series in the world.

Based at two world-class technology campuses in the UK, the team designs, develops, manufactures and races the race cars and Hybrid Power Units driven by five-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and race-winning team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

Formula One is a uniquely demanding technical and human challenge, requiring the right alchemy of cutting-edge technologies, high-performance management and elite teamwork to deliver results at 21 Grands Prix around the globe in a race season running from March to December.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport set new benchmarks for F1™ success on its way to winning the Constructors' and Drivers' World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. During those five Championship-winning seasons, the team scored 74 wins, 147 podiums, 84 pole positions, 33 fastest laps and 39 one-two finishes from 100 race starts.

About Marriott International, Inc

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 131 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company now offers one travel program, Marriott Bonvoy™, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®(SPG). For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.marriott.com

