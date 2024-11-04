Celebrate in style with an unparalleled evening of dining, dancing and music in Naples' premiere luxury setting.

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This New Year's Eve, step into the epitome of elegance at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples where the resort's inaugural "NYE Black-Tie Gala" invites guests to experience an unforgettable celebration. Marking a premier addition to The Ritz-Carlton, Naples' distinguished lineup of events, this exclusive gala features a lavish five-course champagne dinner, live performances by internationally renowned jazz artist Stella Cole, and an evening of refined revelry that ushers in 2025 with sophistication and style.

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples debuts "NYE Black-Tie Gala" with acclaimed jazz sensation Stella Cole

Guests will be transported by the enchanting sounds of Stella Cole, who brings her signature charisma to a repertoire of American songbook classics. Having graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and concert venues worldwide, Cole's powerful performances promise to set an exquisite tone for the night.

"This is exactly the kind of experience that Naples deserves, and The Ritz-Carlton delivers," said Area General Manager Mark Ferland. "Our NYE Black-Tie Gala offers our guests the opportunity to celebrate the New Year surrounded by luxurious amenities, incredible culinary offerings, and the artistry of a talent like Stella Cole."

The evening begins with an intimate 'Meet the Artist' reception, followed by a meticulously curated five-course dinner crafted by Executive Chef Satish Yerramilli, featuring sommelier-selected champagne and wine pairings. Guests will also enjoy a deluxe bar experience with premium beers, spirits, and non-alcoholic options. As the night progresses, Cole takes center stage, enchanting guests with a live performance that sets a festive yet sophisticated atmosphere for the New Year. A second set, followed by a midnight countdown, rounds out the event's celebration of both artistry and ambiance.

Event Highlights:

Exclusive 'Meet the Artist' Reception with passed wine selections

Five-Course Dinner curated by Executive Chef Satish Yerramilli , with bespoke wine and champagne pairings

, with bespoke wine and champagne pairings Two-hour live jazz performance by Stella Cole and her trio, culminating in a midnight countdown

and her trio, culminating in a midnight countdown Premium bar selections and deluxe drink offerings available throughout the evening

Autographed album of Ms. Cole's debut release, " Stella Cole ," for each party

," for each party Complimentary valet parking for an effortless arrival

Tickets for The Ritz-Carlton, Naples "NYE Black-Tie Gala" are available exclusively at www.NaplesFestive.com.

Guests attending the lively soiree may select tickets from several tiers, including a 'Premiere' level that includes a special caviar pairing presented by Chef Yerramilli.

Event Pricing:

Premiere Seating: $650 per person

Reserved table seating in the front row, including a special caviar pairing.

Reserved table seating in the front row, including a special caviar pairing. Reserved Seating: $525 per person

Choose from full table or shared table reserved seating.

Choose from full table or shared table reserved seating. Large Table Reservations: from $500 per person

Limited availability for guests wishing to reserve a full table for large parties.

All packages include taxes, gratuity, ticket fees, and valet parking.

Room Reservations:

For guests seeking a seamless luxury experience, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples offers an exclusive "NYE Black-Tie Gala" package, available at RitzCarlton.com/Naples using rate code "HOL." This limited package includes an overnight stay in a Coastal View Guestroom on December 31, 2024, and two reserved seating-level tickets to the evening's gala, creating the perfect setting for an unforgettable New Year's celebration.

Join us for an enchanting evening filled with exquisite cuisine, vibrant music, and the promise of new beginnings at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. For reservations and further details, please visit NaplesFestive.com.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples is a luxury resort on Florida's Gulf Coast, featuring 474 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites with stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico. Following a transformative renovation in 2023, the resort introduced the Vanderbilt Tower, which includes an exclusive Club Level offering a private arrival experience, a dedicated cocktail bar, and the brand's largest Club Level Lounge.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates over 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories.

