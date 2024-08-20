THE RITZ-CARLTON, NAPLES LAUNCHES NEW ENVIRONMENTALLY AWARE OFFERINGS TO ENHANCE THE BELOVED RITZ KIDS EXPERIENCE

The Celebrated Family-Friendly Resort expands its award-winning Ritz Kids program

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Naples announces a new Ritz Kids experience designed to spark curiosity and foster environmental awareness. The recently remastered resort unveiled an expanded Ritz Kids program, featuring a state-of-the-art Ritz Kids Room, resident Naturalist, and destination-specific educational programs, created in partnership with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida .

State-of-the-art Ritz Kids Room

Designed for ages 5 to 12, the reimagined Ritz Kids program connects children to nature through immersive programming with seven daily themes such as Sea Creatures, Wildlife, and Shoreline. Working alongside regional experts from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the resort has crafted an experience that combines fun and education to provide a broad introduction to coastal Florida's unique ecosystem with curated experiences like animal encounters, multi-sensory activities, and crafts that leave children with a new appreciation for the environment and their impact on it.

"We are excited to expand our offerings for our youngest guests with a reimagined Ritz Kids space and world-class programming," said Mark Ferland, Area General Manager for The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples. "Our partnership with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida will help an entire generation discover a deeper connection to nature and foster more meaningful travel experiences."

A delight for the senses, the new Ritz Kids Room features interactive walls that introduce children to ecotourism, as well as a demonstration stage, craft areas, self-discovery stations, vivariums, terrariums, and aquariums. Soaring high above the room, projectors create an ever-changing seascape to inspire learning and wonder. Building on the program's four themes of water, land, environmental responsibility, and culture, the new facility was designed exclusively for The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and constructed by Creative Arts Limited, Inc., a comprehensive design, build, and installation firm that transforms ideas into inspiring spaces such the Marco Island Historical Museum and the Tampa Bay History Center.

"The unique programming offered by Ritz Kids will help introduce and educate young people on the Southwest Florida ecosystem," explained Paul Siefert, Vice President of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. "We're very proud of our partnership with The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, and the many ways the resort demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection."

Ritz Kids and their families are invited to partake in a complimentary tour of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida's unique Nature Center, featuring 21-acres of indoor and outdoor exhibits and artifacts curated to showcase Southwest Florida's unique ecosystem. The Nature Center also provides electric boat tours of the Gordon River, with docents highlighting flora and fauna along the route and a visitor program focusing on such topics as reptiles, birds of prey, oceans, and wildlife injury prevention.

In addition to the new Ritz Kids program, guests of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples can take advantage of many other family activities including Explore the Shore, a guided shelling tour, an arcade for older kids, and access to The Reservoir waterpark at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Dazzling on the white sands of Florida's renowned Gulf Coast, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples continues to be recognized for its extraordinary service levels and amenities. Following a transformative renovation in 2023, the luxury resort offers 474 exquisitely appointed guestrooms and suites, each offering stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico. The hotel's Club Level – the Vanderbilt Tower – features exclusive services and amenities, including a private arrival experience and access to the Club Lounge's dedicated cocktail bar. Resort amenities include eight bar and restaurant options highlighted by award winners Sofra and Gumbo Limbo, the Ritz-Carlton® brand's largest Club Level Lounge, a newly designed arrival experience featuring an ornate Lobby Bar, a luxurious, 51,000 square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa®, and revamped adult and family pools, all complimenting its expansive event and meeting space. Consistently ranked among the finest hotels in the United States, The Ritz-Carlton, Napless is a multi-year recipient of the AAA Five-Diamond award as well as signature recognitions by both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler magazines.

