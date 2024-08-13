THE RITZ-CARLTON NAPLES, TIBURÓN ANNOUNCES THE GRAND OPENING OF THE MOURATOGLOU TENNIS CENTER

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón proudly debuts The Mouratoglou Tennis Center Naples Tiburón, marking world renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou's first dedicated teaching facility in Florida. This exciting partnership introduces a premiere academy in Southwest Florida, offering world-class coaching and an unparalleled tennis experience for resort guests and members. Hailing from Nice, France, Mouratoglou's esteemed tennis program is best known for producing world-ranked tennis champions including Serena Williams (USA), Coco Gauff (USA), Holger Rune (Denmark), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece).

The newly opened Mouratoglou Tennis Center Naples Tiburón offers a diverse array of programming designed to improve the skills of tennis players of all ages and experience levels across the four outdoor Har-Tru courts at Tiburón. Four outdoor tennis courts and a diverse array of programing designed to cater to players of all skill levels. The facility welcomes two elite tennis coaches to lead the program: Tennis Professional and Head Coach, Claudio Adolfssen and Coach and Mentor, Lena Babinski.

In addition to their certification in The Mouratoglou Methodology at The Mouratoglou Tennis Center in France, Coaches Adolfssen and Babinksi bring extensive expertise and dedication to player development to the program. The unique Mouratoglou Methodology is based on the idea that every individual is unique and uses customization, adapting to each player based on their needs. This hyper-personalized approach to teaching, regardless of age or level, will ensure that all players will benefit from any program and improve as quickly as possible.

The Mouratoglou Tennis Center Naples Tiburón offers a wide selection of programming, including:

Private and Group Lessons: Personalized sessions focusing on technique, strategy, and fitness.

Clinics: Intensive workshops designed to enhance competitive play.

Youth Development Programs: Comprehensive training camps and clinics for younger players.

Tennis Camps: Seasonal camps providing immersive training experiences for all ages.

League and Round Robin Tournament: Exclusively for Ritz-Carlton guests and members.

"The Tiburón community proudly welcomes the world to Naples every year, with three televised golf tournaments annually calling the Tiburón Golf Club and The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón home. It is wonderful to expand our offerings and welcome an internationally acclaimed tennis program and coach to our resort," explained General Manager Jenny Piccione. "The Mouratoglou Tennis Center further enhances the experience for our guests, who enjoy an active lifestyle in this coastal sanctuary."

Originally from Los Angeles, Chile, Coach Adolfssen represented his country from an early age as a top-ranked junior, helping to build his experience as a competitor and coach. During his collegiate career at Belhaven University, he competed in International Tennis Federation tour events across South America. With more than a decade of coaching experience, Adolfssen players have found success at the high school, college, and professional level, including a 5A State Championship in Georgia, three successful junior programs, and two South Palm Beach Women's Tennis Association ladies' teams. A Professional Tennis Registry certified coach, Adolfssen's ambition is to develop and manage a robust program in Naples to deliver a one-of-a kind tennis experience for all players.

Hailing from Belgrade, Serbia, Babunski ranked in the Top 5 for Serbia Under 18 and played Division-1 Tennis at Miami University. In her most recent coaching position, she served as the collegiate Women's Tennis Head Coach at Wagner College, focusing on high performance Division-1 players. Babunski also held the position of Tournament Director for the John McEnroe Tennis Academy in Roslyn, New York. In her four-year collegiate career, she appeared earned 27 singles play victories and 22 doubles-play wins. Babunski finds immense joy in helping players elevate their game through tailor-made programs that improve techniques and instill the enjoyment of the game.

For more information and updates on the opening of The Mouratoglou Tennis Center at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, please visit www.RitzCarlton.com/Tiburon.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON NAPLES, TIBURÓN

The Forbes Four Star, AAA Four Diamond Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón, is renowned for its exceptional personalized service, inventive cuisine, and luxurious accommodations, with panoramic views of the adjacent Greg Norman-designed Tiburón Golf Club. The 295-room Mediterranean-style resort, ranked as one of the top hotels in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure and U.S. News & World Report, provides world-class service, an excellent culinary program including the al fresco Latin American-inspired Ría, as well as unmatched family experiences such as the immersive Reservoir, which boasts a 600 ft lazy river, dedicated family pools, and luxury cabanas. A celebrated destination for active lifestyles, the luxury resort is home to the Mouratoglou Tennis Center under the direction of world-renowned tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, as well two 18-hole championship golf courses which host three professional tournaments annually in partnership with the PGA, LPGA, and Champions Tour.

ABOUT MOURATOGLOU ACADEMY

With state-of-the-art infrastructure at the forefront of innovation, the Mouratoglou Academy has received widespread recognition as one of the world's most proficient training centers. The Mouratoglou Academy's mission is to guide young aspiring players as well as professionals towards achieving their full potential. Each year, the academy hosts over 5,000 campers and supports the daily training of 250 student-athletes, all striving to fulfill their tennis dreams. Since its establishment in 1996, Mouratoglou Academy has played a pivotal role in shaping the world's most promising talents, including Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Coco Gauff and many more.

ABOUT PATRICK MOURATOGLOU

With over 25 years at the top of the tennis industry, Patrick Mouratoglou is one of the most influential and respected tennis coaches of the 21st century. With 10 Grand Slams titles, 4 Coach of the Year awards, 39 coaching single titles, 2 Olympic medals and over 40 players who have reached the Top 100 under his instruction — Patrick Mouratoglou knows how to succeed. While one of the most recognizable personalities in the world of tennis - and recently described in the English press as the closest thing tennis has to a tycoon - Patrick's legacy goes beyond personal achievements and the ranking success of the players he coaches. He is actively working to change the world of tennis for the better and to make the game more accessible for many young talents.

ABOUT THE RITZ-CARLTON HOTEL COMPANY, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates over 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com; for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com; and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits, including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

