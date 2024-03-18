THE RITZ-CARLTON, NAPLES UNVEILS NOLITA: A SLICE OF NEW YORK WITH A CLASSIC ITALIAN FLAIR

The Celebrated Resort Launches Its Eighth Bar And Restaurant, Completing A Culinary Journey For Guests and Local Residents

NAPLES, Fla., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Naples celebrates the debut of Nolita , the latest culinary experience for the newly renovated resort known for its exceptional culinary offerings. Drawing inspiration from its namesake neighborhood in New York, Nolita features artisan pastas made in-house from 00 durum wheat and semolina, as well as hand-tossed pizzas and a menu of familiar Italian classics influenced by family recipes.

By day, Nolita offers an expanded breakfast buffet, transitioning to a menu of timeless Italian fare for lunch. By night, the lively bar complements a dinner menu of classic dishes such as veal parmigiana, vongole, and spaghetti with meatballs. Boozy ice creams and timeless desserts complete the menu including Limoncello Strawberry Cheesecake and Tiramisu.

Executive Chef Satish Yerramilli has selected talented Chef Lola Riboleau as Restaurant Chef, bringing her passion and attention to detail to the new restaurant.

"Like the Nolita neighborhood in Manhattan, Nolita has a wonderful, casual vibe. Our menu reflects the recipes of blended families and traditions, where dishes featuring red sauce sit on the table alongside white wine sauce. Those old conventions do not apply," Chef Yerramilli explains. "And the pizzas… everyone has an opinion about the perfect crust, but the pizza at Nolita is a must."

Leading the Pizza Kitchen is Chef Gabriele Candela, a third-generation pizza chef who honed his skills in his grandfather's Palermo, Sicily pizzeria. With experience at renowned pizzerias including L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Naples, Italy, Chef Candela prioritizes top-quality ingredients such as 48-hour fermented flour, San Marzano D.O.P tomatoes, and Fior Di Latte mozzarella. His signature 'light as air' focaccia, a cherished family recipe, graces the Nolita menu.

"The introduction of Nolita bolsters the resort's four-decade legacy as the premier dining destination in Naples, now with eight unique on-property bars and restaurants for our guests and local residents," said Ritz-Carlton Area General Manager Mark Ferland. "The Ritz-Carlton, Naples remains the iconic Florida resort where memories are made, and Nolita provides the perfect setting for sharing moments with friends and family in Naples."

Located on the resort's Beach Level, Nolita joins recent additions to The Ritz-Carlton, Naples: Sofra, Moka, and the Lobby Bar. Inspired by the shared plates of the Eastern Mediterranean, Sofra features a vegetable forward menu highlighting the coastal flavors of Turkey, Greece, Israel, and Jordan. Moka, influenced by bustling Italian cafes, presents delightful coffee drinks curated by a third-generation roasting family. The Lobby Bar, steeped in tradition, offers a Master Sommelier-curated menu of Champagnes and wines, expertly paired with light bites crafted by Executive Chef Satish Yerramilli.

Nolita is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with reservations available for dinner service at www.NolitaNaples.com or +1 (239) 598-3300.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Dazzling on the white sands of Florida's renowned Gulf Coast, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples continues to be recognized for its extraordinary service levels and amenities. Following a transformative renovation in 2023, the luxury resort offers 474 exquisitely appointed guestrooms and suites, each offering stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico. The hotel's Club Level – the Vanderbilt Tower – features exclusive services and amenities, including a private arrival experience and access to the Club Lounge's dedicated cocktail bar. Resort amenities include eight bar and restaurant options highlighted by award winners Sofra and Gumbo Limbo, the Ritz-Carlton® brand's largest Club Level Lounge, a newly designed arrival experience featuring an ornate Lobby Bar, a luxurious, 51,000 square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa®, and revamped adult and family pools, all complimenting its expansive event and meeting space. Consistently ranked among the finest hotels in the United States, The Ritz-Carlton, Napless is a multi-year recipient of the AAA Five-Diamond award as well as signature recognitions by both Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler magazines.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates over 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company website at www.ritzcarlton.com; for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com; and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR). The RitzCarlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program, replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits, including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

