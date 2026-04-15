THE RITZ-CARLTON OʻAHU, TURTLE BAY ANNOUNCES NEW SUMMER PROGRAMMING AND SUPPORT FOR REGIONAL RECOVERY AS IT WELCOMES VISITORS TO OʻAHU'S ICONIC NORTH SHORE

KAHUKU, Hawaii, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Oʻahu continues its recovery following recent events, The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay welcomes travelers to experience a summer of exploration and adventure on the North Shore.

The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay

The resort is fully operational with all amenities and activities, and the ocean waters of the North Shore remain safe and clear for swimming, surfing, and coastal exploration. While some communities across the island continue recovery and cleanup efforts, the region's most beloved attractions—including Haleʻiwa, Waimea Valley, the Polynesian Cultural Center, and the region's famous food trucks—are open and thoughtfully welcoming visitors throughout the Spring and Summer seasons. Access to and from the North Shore to all parts of the island remains available from the resort.

"Our community has shown incredible strength over the past several weeks, and we are proud to stand with our neighbors as the North Shore returns to its vibrant self," said Doug Chang, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay. "For those looking to support Oʻahu's recovery, an impactful way to give back is to maintain your travel plans. By visiting the North Shore respectfully, guests contribute directly to the economic heartbeat of the region while enjoying the unparalleled beauty of the coastline."

By choosing the North Shore this summer, guests support local recovery efforts while enjoying the resort and its surrounding community. To officially kick off the Spring and Summer seasons, the resort has introduced brand new signature programming, including:

New Programming at The Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay:

"Town & Country" Chef Series: Kicking off on May 23, this new culinary series features the resort's Executive Chef Daniel Quintero, signature restaurant Alia's new Chef de Cuisine David Fernandez and Top Chef star Sheldon Simeon, blending Maui's Wailuku Town gastronomy with the North Shore's "country" soul. A portion of the proceeds from the series will be donated to Chef Hui to provide relief and community-led resources to farmers affected by the storm. Reservations available here .

Kicking off on May 23, this new culinary series features the resort's Executive Chef Daniel Quintero, signature restaurant Alia's new Chef de Cuisine David Fernandez and Top Chef star Sheldon Simeon, blending Maui's Wailuku Town gastronomy with the North Shore's "country" soul. A portion of the proceeds from the series will be donated to to provide relief and community-led resources to farmers affected by the storm. Sunset Sessions with Local Musicians: Launching on June 5, Sunset Sessions is the newest series coming to the resort all summer long, taking place every Friday and Saturday through August 16 at Sunset bar and benefiting Henry Kapono's On the Rise program for up and coming Hawaiʻi musicians. The program will bring in local musicians across Oʻahu and neighboring islands to perform for both Ritz-Carlton guests and kamaʻaina to enjoy.

Launching on June 5, Sunset Sessions is the newest series coming to the resort all summer long, taking place every Friday and Saturday through August 16 at Sunset bar and benefiting Henry Kapono's On the Rise program for up and coming Hawaiʻi musicians. The program will bring in local musicians across Oʻahu and neighboring islands to perform for both Ritz-Carlton guests and kamaʻaina to enjoy. Sand in My Boots (July 4): This Independence Day, the resort will be hosting a Fourth of July BBQ at Kuilima Point Lawn, featuring live music, "Taste of the North Shore" dining stations, and evening drone show. Additional details, including a philanthropic component, will be announced soon.

Additional Signature North Shore Experiences:

In addition to new seasonal events, the resort continues to offer its hallmark adventures that define the North Shore lifestyle:

The Jamie O'Brien Surf Experience: Summer offers the perfect "small-wave" window for beginners and families to learn from the pros in the calm, turquoise waters of Turtle Bay.

Summer offers the perfect "small-wave" window for beginners and families to learn from the pros in the calm, turquoise waters of Turtle Bay. The Stables: From sunset horseback rides along five miles of secluded coastline to pony meet-and-greets for kids, the resort's equestrian center remains a centerpiece of the North Shore experience.

From sunset horseback rides along five miles of secluded coastline to pony meet-and-greets for kids, the resort's equestrian center remains a centerpiece of the North Shore experience. Paniolo, a Hawaiian Cowboy Lūʻau: This outdoor dinner show honors Hawaiʻi's cowboy heritage with a sumptuous feast, which includes a traditional pig roast, fresh salads, and a variety of desserts—capped off by the chance to make classic s'mores around a campfire. Guests of all ages can also immerse themselves in cultural activities, such as learning to throw a lasso rope, weave coconut fronds, and craft a lei wristlet.

This outdoor dinner show honors Hawaiʻi's cowboy heritage with a sumptuous feast, which includes a traditional pig roast, fresh salads, and a variety of desserts—capped off by the chance to make classic s'mores around a campfire. Guests of all ages can also immerse themselves in cultural activities, such as learning to throw a lasso rope, weave coconut fronds, and craft a lei wristlet. Blue Hawaiian Helicopter Tours: Take to the skies for a bird's-eye view of this legendary surf destination. The expert pilots will share fascinating facts about the region's history and natural beauty as guests marvel at the stunning coastline, lush landscapes, and iconic surf breaks below.

Take to the skies for a bird's-eye view of this legendary surf destination. The expert pilots will share fascinating facts about the region's history and natural beauty as guests marvel at the stunning coastline, lush landscapes, and iconic surf breaks below. Wellness & Spa: Home to Nalu Spa, a sanctuary that emphasizes Hawaiian healing traditions through oceanfront treatments, a full-service salon, and a robust wellness program offering everything from sunset yoga to HIIT and Pilates classes.

Home to Nalu Spa, a sanctuary that emphasizes Hawaiian healing traditions through oceanfront treatments, a full-service salon, and a robust wellness program offering everything from sunset yoga to HIIT and Pilates classes. Golf: The resort features the championship Arnold Palmer Course.

The resort features the championship Arnold Palmer Course. Hawaiian Cultural & Heritage: The resort offers authentic connection to the island through curated cultural programming, including traditional hula and lei-making workshops, and educational experiences at the resort's onsite Kuilima Farm.

FAQ: North Shore Travel and Safety:

Is the North Shore of O'ahu open to visitors after the storms?

Yes. The North Shore is open, with roads, resorts, and tourism infrastructure operating normally across all major visitor areas.

Yes. The North Shore is open, with roads, resorts, and tourism infrastructure operating normally across all major visitor areas. Is it safe to swim and surf on the North Shore right now?

Current ocean conditions are stable, with clear water and safe access for swimming, surfing, and coastal activities.

Current ocean conditions are stable, with clear water and safe access for swimming, surfing, and coastal activities. Are major attractions on the North Shore open?

Yes. Popular destinations, including Haleʻiwa, Waimea Valley and Polynesian Cultural Center, are open and welcoming visitors.

Yes. Popular destinations, including Haleʻiwa, Waimea Valley and Polynesian Cultural Center, are open and welcoming visitors. How does visiting support local recovery efforts?

Visitor spending supports local businesses, employees, and community organizations, helping stabilize the regional economy during recovery.

Visitor spending supports local businesses, employees, and community organizations, helping stabilize the regional economy during recovery. Are any areas still impacted by storm damage?

Some residential areas continue cleanup efforts, but these do not affect visitor destinations or travel routes.

The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay is located at 57-091 Kamehameha Highway, Kahuku, Hawaiʻi, USA, 96712. For more information, visit the website and follow The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay on Instagram and Facebook . Please find imagery of the property HERE .

About The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay

The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay, formerly Turtle Bay Resort, is a 1,180-acre North Shore O'ahu destination known for its legendary surf and diverse wildlife. It features five miles of coastline, seven beaches, 408 ocean-view rooms/suites, 42 Ocean Bungalows, the 460+ acre Kuilima Farm, various dining options including signature restaurant Alaia, the relaxing Nalu Spa, a cultural gallery, 25,000 square feet of meeting space, four pools, and full beach access. Guests enjoy ocean, land, and aerial adventures through the Jamie O'Brien Surf Experience, horse stables, tennis/pickleball courts, an 18-hole golf course, kayak tours, 12 miles of trails, wellness classes, the Paniolo, a Hawaiian Cowboy Lūʻau, and more. Embodying the aloha spirit, Turtle Bay is committed to environmental stewardship and preserving local culture. For more information, visit the website and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton O'ahu, Turtle Bay