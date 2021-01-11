The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes Unveils $30 Million Renovation And Redesign

Due to be complete February 2021, the 582 guest rooms will feature design inspired by the natural beauty of the property's lushly landscaped grounds, wildlife-filled water and surrounding habitats. Each room offers guests a sanctuary to relax and unwind with added technology touchpoints for the modern traveler including higher quality internet speed and more user-friendly outlet placements. This new design brings in soft colors, plush textures, and distinctive architectural elements that combine elegant lines and modern details for a cosmopolitan ambience that excites, pleases, and comforts.

Guests are welcomed into the room with a marine-inspired courtesy ledge dotted with nautical details, and curated artwork alluding to the gentle, more refined, and unexpected slices of local life. Inspired design elements continue throughout the guest room with upholstered wall panels, cozy bedside lighting delicately diffused through linen lampshades and globe-shaped cut-glass pendants dangling from the ceiling. Echoing The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes' grounds and 500 acres of natural beauty, carefully considered artwork is arranged throughout the room, inspiring feelings of motion and repose through framed photographic images of natural movement and stillness on water, sand, and the wide-open skies above Florida.

Continuing with this nature driven theme, the layered stone countertop minibar boasts a distinctive cabinet design resembling a fishing basket stocked for a day of adventure. The room's custom furniture, including upholstered and wooden chairs, stuffed couch, and chaise lounge, is detailed for attractiveness and comfort, with rich and opulent finishes and warm tones that invite guests to kick back, relax, and linger. Wall-to-wall carpeting is soft and textured, with a custom pattern carefully considered to complement other elements of the room. Meanwhile, guest bathrooms are sleek and richly detailed with a double vanity sink, marble flooring and splashguards, roomy tub with shower, and separate water closet.

Following the completion of the guest rooms, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes will also be renovating its beautiful sprawling pool and cabanas and the luxe Ritz-Carton Club Lounge, allowing guests to get together, relax and dine in a new modern space. The pool and lounge will be completed by March 2021.

Guests visiting the property later this month can experience the new weekend-long 'Curated Experiences' at Grande Lakes. Designed for friends, families, couples, and small groups to enjoy truly memorable events, this exciting series of intimate experiences includes master classes, guided workshops, immersive demonstrations, and more, led by an array of award-winning chefs, winemakers, jewelers, artists, and wellness experts. Events taking place from January 29-31, 2021. The cost is $750 per person which includes access to all Package Experiences.

Grande Lakes Orlando is committed to providing guests with a clean environment that aligns with expert protocols aligned with CDC, Florida, and Orlando guidelines.

For more information on Grande Lakes Orlando, renovation, and its new 'Curated Experiences' please visit https://www.grandelakes.com/.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott and the new AquaCourse 360 interactive water feature. Experience a wealth of dining options throughout Grande Lakes Orlando, where the cuisine is as diverse as the resort.

Twelve outlets to choose from featuring a brand new steak and seafood restaurant, Knife & Spoon led by award-winning chef John Tesar, southern-inspired cuisine at Highball & Harvest and Mediterranean Italian at PRIMO led by multiple time James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the city's farm-to-fork movement. The resort sources ingredients from its on-site apiaries and 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm. On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports Experiences offering kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. Follow Grande Lakes Orlando on Twitter at @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com.

