THE RITZ-CARLTON RESIDENCES, ESTERO BAY LAUNCHES SALES FOR THE NORTH TOWER

NAPLES, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first luxury branded residential development under construction in Southwest Florida, London Bay Development Group has announced the launch of sales for its highly anticipated North Tower of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay. This news follows the remarkable $400 million in purchases of the first tower, which broke ground in July. The unprecedented achievements underscore the exceptional allure of the property, which unites a coveted waterfront location on Estero Bay surrounded by 500 acres of nature with the most amenities of any other condominium in the region.

"The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay continues to set benchmarks for coastal luxury, with significant sales volume for the region," said Mark Wilson, CEO of London Bay Development Group. "It is with great pride that we unveil this second tower, further catalyzing the evolution of refined living experiences along these pristine shores."

With interiors by renowned design firm Meyer Davis and architecture by Arquitectonica, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay exude elegance and sophistication at every turn. The North Tower will rise 22 stories, bringing 112 new residences to market ranging in size from 2,628 to 3,885 square feet. Priced from the $3 millions, a variety of capacious floorplans suit different lifestyles. With two-, three-, and four-bedroom layouts, plus a den, each home boasts dedicated elevator and private entry, ensuring exclusivity and ease. Unobstructed sunset views of the bay can be enjoyed from every residence, with balconies extending up to 2,200 square feet, perfect for outdoor entertaining or simply taking in the breathtaking vistas. Owners will have the choice of three finish packages selected by Meyer Davis.

An exclusive collection of Tower Suites is also now available, presenting a unique opportunity for Owners to purchase additional space within the building to suit their desires and needs. These homes are ideal for hosting guests or creating a dedicated venue for one's passions and pursuits. Whether it's realizing an artist's dream of having a personal art studio just steps away, creating a top-tier play area for families, or establishing a home office separate from the primary residence, the Tower Suites offer flexibility and customization to enhance the lifestyle experience.

The launch of the second tower introduces additional amenities not previously revealed, establishing a new pinnacle of leisure options. Among these features is a state-of-the-art sports simulator, offering enthusiasts and athletes an ideal venue for honing their skills, from golf to basketball and soccer, in an immersive and realistic environment. An intimate screening room will present a theater setting for enjoying favorite films and shows, bringing family and friends together for a comfortable and convenient viewing experience.

These additions join the property's myriad of amenities exceeding an impressive five acres. With 36,000 square feet of indoor offerings alone, additional amenities include a Wellness Center with fitness, a yoga and Pilates studio, private training rooms, and locker rooms with steam and sauna. Adding to the experience, a centrally located, 8,000-square-foot space, The Oasis, will present a Sunset Lounge, private dining room, Sports & News Café, Wine & Whiskey Room, card room, and demonstration and catering kitchen.

Residents can enjoy three pools, abundant open spaces, and floating-like pavilions at an expansive lagoon that visually flows into Estero Bay. Additional cabanas will be available for purchase, optimizing convenience and luxury. Bocce courts, multiple fire pits and barbeque stations provide abundant activities that promote group gatherings, while enchanting gardens by landscape architect EDSA foster tranquility.

Nestled beside the breathtaking beauty of the state's oldest aquatic preserve of Estero Bay, the residences present a rare opportunity for the legendary brand in a nature-filled oasis. The building's cascading façades are inspired by the tranquil waterfront setting, integrating harmoniously into the surrounding topography. Allowing for maximized vistas, each condominium frames the sky to capture natural light, from sunrise to sunset.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay are set within the new coastal village of Saltleaf on Estero Bay, a master-planned community that connects residents to over 500 acres of nature preserve. A short walk leads to the 72-slip Saltleaf Marina, which broke ground last spring, and Saltleaf Golf Preserve, a reimagined 18-hole championship course, designed by four-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer Raymond Floyd, and a brand new nine-hole short course, now open for play.

For more information, visit the sales gallery at 5000 Coconut Road, Bonita Springs, or www.TheResidencesEsteroBay.com

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Estero Bay are not owned, sold or developed by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("The Ritz-Carlton"). LB Estero Bay Investments, LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from The Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

ABOUT LONDON BAY DEVELOPMENT GROUP

London Bay Development Group focuses on diversified development of residential and senior living communities in the luxury market, with an emphasis on cutting-edge design and a customer-centric approach. From identifying premium raw land opportunities to creating new communities and luxury high-rises conceptualized by the experienced land development team, London Bay Development Group is setting a new standard for luxury living in some of Southwest Florida's premier locations. For more information, visit www.LondonBay.com.

