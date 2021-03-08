The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach Developed By Lionheart Capital Sells Over $130 Million In 75 Days

"We are seeing a real sense of urgency from buyers, as the Miami real estate market is heating up. The response to The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach's modern design, exclusive amenity collection and premier location has been tremendous," said Ophir Sternberg, CEO and Founder of Lionheart Capital. "Our competitive edge is that our residences feel like bespoke homes coupled with the highest-quality finishes and five-star services provided by Ritz-Carlton."

The two-to five-bedroom homes range in size from 2,000 to over 10,000 interior square feet with a selection of over 60 unique floor plans, starting from $2 million. Notables residents include celebrity couple Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, Miami Marlins' Major League Baseball top draft pick Corey Dickerson, former Miss Germany Petra Levin, CEO and Chairman of American Eagle Outfitters Jay Schottenstein and celebrity sports agent Jason Rosenhaus.

"We are seeing a steady amount of interest from buyers looking to purchase at The Residences to use as a primary or secondary home and indulge in the exclusive amenity collection and premier service that comes with the iconic brand," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman South Florida. "The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach continues to set the benchmark for a new standard of fine living in one of South Florida's most affluent neighborhoods."

Buyers are drawn to The Residences' distinctive selection of world-class resort-style, personalized services and life-enriching features such as the world's first residential art studio, 36 private boat dockages and private on-site captained day yacht, chauffeured house car, half-acre rooftop pool deck with private cabanas and restaurant grille, beach concierge, pet grooming facilities, yoga and meditation studio, private cinema-style screening room, social room and club room, kids' room, library and gardens. With health and wellness as a top priority, the development offers buyers a medical concierge as a closing gift, which includes a complimentary one-year membership with celebrity author of The South Beach Diet, Dr. Arthur Agatston.

Located on seven-and-a-half acres in a peaceful enclave of Miami Beach, The Residences is the only waterfront project of this magnitude in this exclusive neighborhood. Just a short distance from home, residents can enjoy restaurants and the famed shops of the Design District and Bal Harbour, South Beach and Sunset Harbour, and then return to the comfort and privacy of their residence in mere minutes.

The project brings together modernist vision of renowned master Italian architect Piero Lissoni coupled with the legendary service of The Ritz-Carlton. The luxury upscale residential development, Lissoni's first full-scale architectural work in the United States, was completed in February 2020. For more information, please visit www.theresidencesmiamibeach.com or contact the sales gallery at 305.953.9500.

Lionheart Capital is a Miami-based diversified investment firm focused on building value-growth companies in the public and real estate markets. Lionheart Capital's principals have been involved in the successful acquisition, development, repositioning and disposition of real estate and publicly traded assets for over 25 years. As active value-creators in the real estate sector, Lionheart Capital has successfully transacted in all major asset classes including office, commercial, industrial, retail, hospitality and ultra-luxury residential condominiums. Lionheart Capital collaborates with best-in-class partners and completed this project's sister property The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Singer Island in Palm Beach, Florida. For more information, please visit www.lheartcapital.com

Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, a division of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, offers unmatched expertise in sales, leasing, and marketing for new developments throughout New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, New Jersey, South Florida, California, Massachusetts and Texas, as well as throughout the United States and internationally. The firm ranks amongst New York City's most prominent sales and marketing firms with over 100 in-house development professionals and an over $87 billion global new development portfolio. The company's hybrid platform of matching experienced new development experts with skilled brokerage professionals provides unparalleled expertise and real time market intelligence to its clients. Drawing upon decades of experience and market-specific knowledge, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing offers a multidisciplinary approach that includes comprehensive in-house research, planning and design, marketing, and sales. Through a strategic global alliance with Knight Frank Residential, the world's largest privately-owned property consultancy, the company markets properties to audiences in 60 countries. www.elliman.com/marketing

