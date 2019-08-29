The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach Receives TCO

"Turning a set of massive historical structures into one cohesive modern masterpiece was no easy feat and our team has made it a tremendous success. The best things in life are worth waiting for and we have designed this project meticulously, taking the time to integrate the development seamlessly with the surrounding community," said Ophir Sternberg, CEO and founding partner of Lionheart Capital. "The wait is finally over, and we are looking forward to welcoming residents to this exclusive real estate collector's item, designed for life."

With sales over 70 percent sold, the 111-unit development is designed to celebrate individuality with over 60 distinct floorplans on the private side of Miami Beach and offers protected panoramic views of the Miami and Miami Beach skylines. The Residences boast interior and exterior space which play on the city's famous light and captures Lissoni's minimalist vision of blending elegance with simplicity.

"The excitement has been building with our residents and prospective buyers leading up to this much anticipated announcement," according to Jay Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman's Florida Brokerage. "Unlike the buying habits of today's market, where buildings are torn down every few years, this project has been curated as an investment for the long term, as an instant classic with only the finest architecture, best-in-class interior design, world's first amenities of their kind and exclusive location that cannot be replicated."

A half-acre rooftop pool deck, ecological food forest and community garden, house yacht and 36-slip private marina enhance every resident's living experience. Additionally, the world's first residential art studio and sharing room, medical concierge with celebrity author of The South Beach Diet, Dr. Arthur Agatston, social rooms, cinema, children's room, and library further complement the Ritz-Carlton lifestyle. The Residences range in size from 2,000 square feet to over 10,000 square feet, priced from $2 million to over $40 million.

"Unlike other projects in the area, these residences feel like single-family homes instead of 'cookie cutter' condo units," explained Jason Rosenhaus, Vice Chairman of Rosenhaus Sports Representation and buyer at The Residences. "My family and I are looking forward to begin moving in this month, as Lionheart Capital has spared no expense to ensure perfection and have made this irreplaceable home worth the wait."

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach are not owned, developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("Ritz-Carlton"). 4701 Meridian, L.L.C. uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

