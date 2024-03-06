THE RITZ-CARLTON, SOUTH BEACH AND WOMEN'S POWER SERIES ANNOUNCE SECOND ANNUAL WOMEN'S POWER BREAKFAST IN CELEBRATION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Created by Miami luxury real-estate developer Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and her daughter, Sophia Kanavos, the Women's Power Breakfast will feature CEOs, Vogue Cover stars, TV presenters and more

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach announces its second annual Women's Power Breakfast on Friday, March 8th from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in partnership with Women's Power Series , founded by mother-daughter team Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos. Sponsored by global hospitality leader Marriott International and real estate developer Flag Luxury Group , the event will bring hundreds of women together to celebrate their achievements in society, culture, economics and hospitality with proceeds donated to Women of Tomorrow .

"We are humbled to host the Women's Power Breakfast for the second year in a row after an overwhelming response to the inaugural event in 2023," says Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Co-Founder of Women's Power Series. "We are thrilled to celebrate International Women's Day at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach and continue shining light on multi-faceted, impactful female leaders who are instrumental to shaping our South Florida community and beyond."

Co-hosted by Dayssi, Sophia and Dana Jacobsohn - chief development officer of U.S. luxury brands and global mixed-use at Marriott International - the ticketed event will kick off with breakfast before guests enjoy three 30-minute panels with question and answer sections. Led by our keynote speaker, Lydia Fenet, CEO of the Lydia Fenet Agency, the panels will cover three topics – finance and investments, health and wellness, and technology and innovation. Speaker highlights include:

Karolina Kurkova , Co-founder of Gryph & Ivy Rose , former Victoria's Secret Angel and VOGUE cover star

After the discussions, the hotel will host a networking session in addition to a Women's Marketplace from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. where female-founded businesses can showcase their products and services to attendees, demonstrating the organization's main mission.

"With our vast global portfolio, Marriott International prides itself on championing diversity and equality to drive positive change worldwide," said Anthony Capuano, president and chief executive officer at Marriott International. "The success of the inaugural event was inspiring, and we look forward to participating in this year's edition to continue to empower women to share their insights, knowledge and experiences."

The goal of the Women's Power Series is to create accessible, empowering, uplifting and affordable events that bring women in business together with a unique platform for female professionals across all industries to hear from a variety of successful female entrepreneurs and business executives. The vision of Women's Power Series is to empower and elevate one another to reach new heights of success while the mission is to empower female entrepreneurs and business professionals by creating a platform for women to come together, share their stories, and learn from each other's experiences to help close the gender gap and promote positive change in the business world.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to join the marketplace, please visit here . Additional sponsorship was made by Encore Global.

About Flag Luxury Group

Flag Luxury Group is a privately held real estate development company headquartered in New York City with a primary focus on luxury hotels and residences as well as land-based entertainment and retail projects. Flag Luxury Group was formed in 1997 by Dayssi and Paul Kanavos, who were driven by their passion for luxury hospitality and their desire to bring a forward-thinking perspective to the industry. Flag Luxury Group's ability to identify, acquire and build world-class projects in premier gateway city locations has established it as a leading development company in the industry.

About Women's Power Series

Founded in 2023, Women's Power Series was created by the mother-daughter team Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos and Sophia Kanavos. As female real-estate developers in the luxury hospitality industry, Dayssi and Sophia wanted to ensure all their properties under management were celebrating International Women's Day.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach