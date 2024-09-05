THE RITZ CARLTON, ST. THOMAS REVEALS ENCHANTING HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING FOR 2024

Cherished holiday traditions and new offerings highlight a festive season of dining, joyful entertainment, and opportunities to celebrate.

GREAT BAY, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz Carlton, St. Thomas invites guests to experience a season of wonder in the Caribbean's most enchanting vacation place. Ushering in new holiday events to complement family traditions, the resort has prepared an array of exciting Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's programming, including the beloved appearance of Ritz-Carlton Elf and the lavish poolside cabana for the New Year's Eve soirée.

Island culture comes alive at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas' Carnival-themed countdown party

Offering an abundance of exclusive activities and events for all ages, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas Ladies and Gentlemen are committed to gifting each guest with indelible memories. Each holiday dinner has been customized by the resort's accomplished culinary team, combining traditional dishes with Caribbean flavors. Guests are invited to set sail on the Lady Lynsey II with the introduction of new seasonal excursions, take part in the Topgolf Swing Suite experience, or indulge in one of the seasonal Spa treatments for a day of relaxation.

Thanksgiving Sunny days and starry nights draw families to the destination for seasonal festivities, including the Archipelago Breakfast, an island-inspired feast to kick off Thanksgiving Day and the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, a joyful spectacle showcasing the island culture with carnival dancers and a steel pan band. Additional festivities include the Gratitude Dinner at Sails, an epicurean Caribbean inspired three-course feast, a traditional buffet style Thanksgiving Harvest Meal at Coconut Cove, and a Holiday Bazaar, featuring the works of local artisans, seasonal entertainment, and sweet snacks.

On the first night of Hanukkah, a local rabbi will conduct the lighting of the menorah at the Grand Palazzo building.

In the lead-up to Christmas, all manner of decadent holiday feasts are offered, from a delectable seafood holiday Tropical Tidings Dinner, exclusive to The Ritz-Carlton Sails restaurant to the Christmas Carol-Oke talent in the Topgolf Suite at the Grand Palazzo.

In true holiday spirit, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas joyfully welcomes the arrival of the Ritz-Carlton Elf, who is busy trying out all the activities St. Thomas has to offer. Each morning, the Elf appears at a new location on the property, waiting to be found. The first person to discover the Elf will win a special prize. Younger guests and toddlers can also enjoy a holiday movie night by the family pool, complete with hot chocolate and popcorn.

The luxury beach resort has alluring, holiday-themed treatments at The Ritz-Carlton spa, including the Under the Mistletoe Couple's Massage, an 80-minute massage featuring The Ritz-Carlton's signature Body Butter and Foot Reviver to ease tension. Additional treatments include a Chocolate Berry Hydrafacial, a Cranberry Crush Manicure, Santa's Salt Stone massage and more.

Guests seeking a lavish getaway may reserve the festive package to prioritize self-care, unwind, and recharge during the holiday season. Available from December 19, 2024 - December 26, 2024, the overnight package will offer a complimentary upgrade, an unforgettable experience on Lady Lynsey II, $100 USD resort credit daily and breakfast for up to two guests daily. To book use code: FOO.

For more information about The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas and its holiday programming and schedule of events, see the brochure linked here . To reserve a stay, visit bit.ly/FestiveRCStThomas .

The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas

Set within a 30-acre beachfront estate overlooking the turquoise waters of Great Bay in the US Virgin Islands, The Ritz Carlton, St Thomas is the perfect hideaway. Home to 180 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, all designed to enhance the natural beauty of the Caribbean Sea. An elegant spa offers a bespoke collection of revitalizing and relaxing treatments, while four dining venues present guests with a diverse array of epicurean delights. The property also offers golf enthusiasts a state-of-the-art Topgolf Swing Suite, a private sport entertainment space featuring 80 18-hole virtual golf courses, plus 10 additional virtual games for parties of up to eight people. Ideal for events of all sizes, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas is equipped with more than 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. For the most impressive vistas of the glittering Caribbean Ocean the property has the Caribbean's only three-bedroom presidential suite, the 3,515-sq-ft abode features three spacious bedrooms, five full bathrooms complete with walk-in rain showers and standalone tubs, and an expansive living and dining area ideal for entertaining. More information about The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas is available at https://www.ritzcarlton.com/stthomas or by phone at +1 340-775-3333.

Media Contact

Melissa Peña

Director of Public Relations, Caribbean

[email protected]

SOURCE Marriott International Caribbean & Latin America