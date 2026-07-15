TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto is proud to announce its recognition as a recipient of Condé Nast Traveler's inaugural Triple Crown Award, an honour reserved for hotels that have achieved all three of the publication's most coveted accolades: the Hot List, Gold List, and Readers' Choice Awards.

The Triple Crown celebrates a rare combination of editorial excellence and enduring guest acclaim, recognizing properties that have consistently set the standard for luxury hospitality over time.

The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto Earns Condé Nast Traveler’s Prestigious Triple Crown Distinction (CNW Group/The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto)

"This recognition reflects the passion and dedication of our Ladies and Gentlemen, who create exceptional experiences for guests each day," said Lukas Boeckmann, General Manager, "We are honoured to be recognized among the finest hotels in North America and grateful to our guests for their continued trust and support."

Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto continues to deliver legendary service, elevated culinary experiences, and luxury accommodations that define the city's hospitality landscape.

For more information visit:

https://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/canada/toronto

About The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto:

In downtown Toronto, a hotel that embodies luxury with five-star amenities, attentive service and access to top attractions. The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto embraces the cosmopolitan edge of the city alongside its luxury heritage to offer an elegant escape in the heart of downtown. Here, guests can explore different cuisines at TOCA, EPOCH Bar & Kitchen Terrace and LANO, or be pampered at Spa myBlend and enjoy locally inspired experiences in The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge. Toronto's biggest attractions, shopping, restaurants, nightlife and an array of diverse neighbourhoods, await just outside.

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto