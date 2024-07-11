The Ritz-Carlton, Turks and Caicos Welcomes Louella Brezovar-van Veen as The New Hotel General Manager

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Turks and Caicos welcomes Louella Brezovar-van Veen as the new general manager of the luxury Caribbean hotel. With an esteemed career across various markets and spanning more than 30 years in hospitality, Brezovar-van Veen will oversee the operations for the 147-room oceanfront resort with 69 residences, located directly on the iconic Grace Bay beach.

Louella Brezovar-van Veen

Brezovar-van Veen's extensive career in hospitality has taken her from her island roots to properties in the United States and across the Caribbean. During the past seven years, Louella has operated as the Hotel Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba where she has successfully led renovations as the only luxury-branded hotel on the island. Under her guidance, the property has experienced significant revenue and ADR growth along with stellar employee engagement results among other achievements.

"I am honored to assume leadership at The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos and lead a talented team, enhancing operational and commercial performance whilst creating a sublime experience for the most discerning traveler," said Brezovar-van Veen. I look forward to writing a new chapter and welcoming travelers from around the world, while showcasing everything that makes the resort so very special, along with the exceptional service from our Ladies and Gentlemen."

Having destination focused experience in luxury hotels with The Ritz-Carlton brand assertively positions Brezovar-van Veen to take the helm of this luxury resort in an unapparelled destination.

Celebrated as a Caribbean gem, Providenciales, Turks & Caicos stands out for its natural beauty and is a top destination for leisure travelers. The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos will continue to be the prime choice for luxury seekers under Brezovar-van Veen's established guidance.

The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos boasts an exclusive stunning site on Grace Bay, and is only minutes away from local boutiques, cultural offerings, and dining venues. Aside from the oceanfront location, the property offers a wide range of amenities, from the signature Ritz-Carlton Spa to its very own Lady Grace Catamaran, and The Casino at The Ritz-Carlton Turks & Caicos. Guests can also enjoy culinary offerings from BLT Steak, Coralli, Noori and Casa Nonna New York.

To learn more about The Ritz-Carlton Turks & Caicos, please visit the hotel website.

