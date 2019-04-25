The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Selects HCP Media as Custom Publishing Partner for Commemorative Publication

MIAMI, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New luxury cruise line The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has chosen to produce a commemorative publication together with custom media and publishing agency HCP Media. Together, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection — which will begin its seven- to ten-night worldwide voyages and curated experiences in February of 2020 — and HCP Media will create a one-of-a-kind book celebrating the launch of the company, the figures behind the scenes, its landmark initial sailing and much more.

"The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is a truly unique brand, offering curated yacht voyages coupled with luxurious amenities and the signature service of The Ritz-Carlton," said Angela Composto, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. "As a result, we sought a publishing partner that encompassed equal dedication to high-quality work, which lead us to select HCP Media to produce our first commemorative publication."

The coffee-table style book will memorialize the journey of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection from CEO Douglas Prothero's inspired proposal through the christening ceremony and inaugural sailing of its first custom-built yacht, and every important milestone and key figure in between. Supporters and patrons of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will also have the opportunity to celebrate the company and its achievements within the publication's sponsorship pages.

"It is an honor to partner with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to bring its captivating history and bright future to life within the pages of this commemorative publication," affirmed Marisa Beazel, President and Publisher of HCP Media.

For information regarding sponsorship pages, please contact Chris Bennett, Regional Sales Director for HCP Media, at 305-376-2686 or cbennett@hcpmedia.com.

