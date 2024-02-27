The Riverside Company and Codifi Unveil a Groundbreaking Field Data Management Solution

Codifi

27 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

PHOENIX, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riverside Company (Riverside), a global private investor focused on the smaller end of the middle market with a reputation for innovation and strategic investments, is thrilled to announce the launch of Codifi Field Data Management (FDM), a transformative platform rooted in Cultural Resource Management (CRM) that will revolutionize field workflows across various industries, including Construction, Engineering, Environmental, and more.

Codifi has long worked at the forefront of digital archaeology and cultural heritage preservation, but with its new Field Data Management solution, they are taking a giant leap forward into a broader landscape. With Riverside's strategic support, Codifi has developed a sophisticated and versatile tool that empowers professionals across sectors to streamline field data management, enhance efficiency, and make informed decisions with unparalleled ease.

A Solution for All Field Workflows

Riverside recognizes that the challenges of data management extend far beyond CRM. Codifi's solution has been meticulously designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals in fields such as Construction, Engineering, Environmental Sciences, and beyond. Whether managing construction projects, conducting environmental assessments, excavating archaeological sites, or engaging in any fieldwork, Codifi's Field Data Management solution helps users collect the right data the first time. Every time.

Key Features and Benefits

Codifi's Field Data Management solution offers a comprehensive suite of features that empower field-based teams in tasks like surveys, monitoring, inspections, and assessments, while also providing multi-disciplinary businesses with enterprise observability, team and productivity management, and more:

  • Effortless Data Capture: Streamline data collection with an intuitive interface accessible to users of all technical backgrounds.
  • Real-time Collaboration: Enhance teamwork by enabling multiple users to seamlessly collaborate on the same project in real time.
  • No-Code Customization: Customize workflows to exact requirements using Codifi's global templates or build your own, ensuring a perfect fit with your workflow.
  • Data Sovereignty and Security: We understand the value of your data. Our unique sovereign data storage allows you to host your data in your preferred cloud context or with us, ensuring robust security measures to safeguard your information.

Codifi's President/Chief Operating Officer Mel Gordon, and Founder/Chief Innovation Officer Michael Ashley, express their gratitude and enthusiasm for this new chapter:

"Codifi has always been committed to doing good work in the field. We are driven by the desire to harness technology to help preserve the record of humanity. Through Riverside's partnership, we've been able to bring a long-held vision to life and now to the market. We're eager to help more folks and industries collect the right data the first time, every time, and preserve it for all time."

About Codifi

Codifi is an Arizona-based SaaS company with a mission to revolutionize field data management. With roots in Cultural Resource Management, they have expanded their horizons to serve professionals across various sectors. Their commitment to excellence, innovation, and inclusivity drives the development of solutions that empower individuals and teams to thrive in their respective fields.

It's time to take the guesswork out of fieldwork. To learn more about Codifi's new end-to-end Field Data Management solution, please visit [codifi.com](https://www.codifi.com).

SOURCE Codifi

