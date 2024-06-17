The Riverside Hawks Basketball-Academic Youth Program Appoints New Executive Director Aswan Morris

Awakening to new ways of seeing, doing, and saying the things that matter

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the 63-year-old Riverside Hawks Program has announced the appointment of their new Executive Director, Aswan Morris, a former professional basketball player, Harlem resident, and a highly recognized motivational speaker, who is guided by his faith and love of community.

Aswan Morris, Executive Director, Riverside Hawks

Aswan Morris' life and career experiences, combined with his passionate communication style and leadership skills -- makes him an almost perfect fit for this position with the Riverside Hawks. "We could not be more delighted to welcome this young man to the program as our new Executive Director," said Phil Isom, Board Chair of the Riverside Hawks. "This is the first time in almost 10 years that we have had someone in this key leadership role. Aswan brings new vision and a set of skills, honed through his work as Regional Director for Young Life, and through his national and international speaking engagements, that we believe are intrinsic to the role he is taking on."

Mr. Morris' first day on the job began on Monday, June 3rd. In his capacity he will set the course for the growth and expansion of the community focused basketball and academic programs the organization has become known for, involving both boys and girls. He will also be involved in inspiring these young participants, the heart and soul of the community and the organization, to aspire to be the very best of themselves both on and off the court; to overcome adversities, to live a purposeful life in service to community and family, and driven by hope and faith. This has been the unbroken thread that has charted his life. He is now looking to leverage his skills and resources to continue the work of transforming young lives.

"If I was to summarize what guides me, it would be family and faith. I've made a choice to live a life in service. I have three sisters who have shaped why and how I advocate for women. All of these things, but most importantly my faith, I will use to inform my leadership role with this important organization," said Aswan. "I am a native New Yorker, born and raised in Brooklyn. I have played pro ball, worked with the Police Athletic League and most recently with Young Life, a global Christian ministry organization, as a Regional Director, and these experiences have prepared me for this next step in my faith and career."

The Riverside Hawks will celebrate the addition of Mr. Morris to his new position with the program at its annual gala, which is on November 7, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

