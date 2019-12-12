The Riveter Partners with Decent to Improve Self Employed Workers' Access to Affordable Health Insurance in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riveter , a modern day union of women and allies providing community, content, resources, and work and gathering spaces, has partnered with Decent , a company disrupting the current health insurance marketplace by providing self-employed professionals with personally designed plans. Together they are working to provide affordable healthcare to The Riveter's Central Texas members.

"Access to affordable health insurance is often out of reach for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and others in the self-employed labor force. Our partnership with Decent aims to change that," said Amy Nelson, founder and CEO of The Riveter. "Ensuring that those who join The Riveter in Austin community have that access is aligned with our mission to make equity of opportunity for all working women a reality."

Decent healthcare plans initially will be offered to members at The Riveter's downtown Austin location.

The Riveter has drawn thousands of attendees to marquee events with thought leaders and visionaries including Maria Shriver, Ijeoma Oluo, Jane Fonda, Sheryl Sandberg, Backstage Capital Founder Arlan Hamilton, and former Starbucks Executive Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz. Membership is open to all, but intentionally designed to support women and their work through robust programming, amenities and discounts on childcare, health and wellness services and more.

Through the partnership, Decent's Bronze and Silver plans , already the lowest-premium comprehensive plans in the Austin area, will be available at further discounted rates to The Riveter's Central Texas members. Decent's Affordable Care Act (ACA)-compliant plans are built around the direct primary care (DPC) model, so all plans feature:

Year-round enrollment (no waiting until the November-December open enrollment season);

Unlimited free primary care with a family doctor;

Premiums up to 50 percent below market rate for comparable plans;

Unlimited and free access to same-day appointments; and

24/7 telemedicine services.

"Health insurance is too expensive, especially for people who buy their own without subsidies," said Nick Soman, Decent's founder and chief executive officer. "The Riveter, like Decent, has a vision of the future of work that is supportive and equitable. It's the reason we launched Decent — and why we work with partners like The Riveter — to give self-employed workers access to healthcare they deserve."

Decent recently launched in Austin, Texas , and has plans to expand its service soon. To learn more, visit www.decent.com or contact hello@decent.com .

ABOUT THE RIVETER

The Riveter is a modern day union of women and allies providing community, content, resources, and work and gathering spaces, all focused on equity of opportunity for all working women. Through its best-in-class professional and personal development programming, world-class events, flexible membership, and collaborative workspaces, The Riveter is working to champion and elevate the conversation about diversity, equity and inclusion in work and in business. Launched in May 2017 in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood, The Riveter has grown to include nine locations across the nation with plans for future expansion. This expansion was spurred by The Riveter's $15 million Series A funding round in December 2018. The Riveter's mission to redefine the future of work has been featured in The Washington Post , Fast Company , Forbes, Inc. , Quartz , Bloomberg Technology , and more. For more information, visit www.theriveter.co .

ABOUT DECENT

Decent provides affordable health plans for self-employed professionals (freelancers, business owners, and 1099 contractors) and their families. We offer year-round open enrollment to the most affordable, ACA-compliant bronze and silver plans available in our service area, with premiums up to 50 percent lower than market rates. Decent is available in Austin, Texas, and will be expanding soon. To learn more, visit www.decent.com.

