THE RK GROUP EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH KEY INDUSTRY HIRE

In making the announcement, President and CEO Greg Kowalski noted, "Our business has experienced enormous growth in our capabilities that align with the diversified needs and interests of our client base. And as we celebrate our 79th anniversary, adding Shaun to our leadership team perfectly supports our strategies for continued success. To that effect, I am confident that Shaun's extensive background in the hospitality industry serving major global hospitality programs will add yet another layer of talent and innovation to our current leadership team and their combined efforts."

Some of Beard's responsibilities will in conjunction with other staff focus on revenue development opportunities for each line of business, amplifying operations to support vendor/supplier partnerships, market expansions, identifying additional high-profile venue contracts, and generating new revenue service lines.

"My leadership philosophy is built on four core principles: retaining base business, driving business line growth, leveraging existing relationships, and expanding through strategic acquisitions," Beard explained. "Joining a family owned, high-touch hospitality company that is without corporate layers or private-equity influence will allow me to expand my key competencies while helping to position The RK Group for continued growth. I am greatly looking forward to supporting the company's legacy through my industry experience to ensure we remain competitive locally, regionally, and globally."

A 35-year veteran of the hospitality industry, Beard's experience has included several senior operations roles for global events and food services entities, leading expansion efforts that reflected significant revenue increases, the development of dynamic culinary programs, and leading the expansion of event operations across the U.S., Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. He is also actively involved in the industry, serving as Board Chair of the National Restaurant Educational Foundation and as member of the Executive Board of the National Restaurant Association and California Restaurant Association Board, among other professional groups.

Greg Kowalski noted, "It's essential our company recognizes that in expanding our capabilities and market presence, we must have the right people in place to facilitate every program.

It's also important to ensure our clients that no matter where our efforts take us, we will always be committed to providing the highest quality of service that started with our San Antonio home. I am extremely excited to welcome Shaun and to continue directing the efforts of The RK Group and its many dedicated, talented team members. And I look forward to seeing just how far our combined vision will take us going forward."

Beard will be based out of The RK Group's San Antonio headquarters from which he will collaborate with other leadership on activities that include the company's additional locations in Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arizona, and other U.S. hubs.

A recognized leader in catering and convention services, hospitality design, venue management, and more, The RK Group has a nearly 80-year legacy as a family-owned and -operated business with 15+ integrated specialty brands. Collaboratively, the company provides a one-stop, hospitality solution worldwide, with chef-driven culinary programs, in-house experiential and collateral design capabilities, and industry-acclaimed service for thousands of events each year. Learn more at www.therkgroup.com

